Rick Stein sparked an on-air apology on This Morning after swearing about prawn shells during a chaotic cooking segment that left viewers talking.

The 79-year-old chef joined Dermot O’Leary and Sian Welby to prepare a prawn pilaf, but things didn’t exactly go to plan in the ITV kitchen.

From troublesome equipment to a few cooking blunders, the segment quickly descended into what some viewers described as car-crash television. And Rick’s unexpected language only added to the drama.

Rick Stein swore on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Rick Stein swears on This Morning as Dermot O’Leary steps in

Despite all the trouble with the kitchen equipment, it was actually the subject of prawn shells that caused Rick to let slip a swear word live on air.

The celebrity chef was explaining his frustration with people who discard the shells when he unexpectedly used some colourful language.

“I’ve been saying ‘don’t throw away your prawn shells’ and I get p***ed off, excuse my language,” he said.

Dermot immediately put his head in his hands as Rick acknowledged his slip-up and apologised. But the presenter was quick to reassure the chef that he would take care of it.

“No, don’t apologise, you’re Rick Stein, we’ll apologise on your behalf,” Dermot told him.

And it wasn’t long before viewers took to X to react to the unexpected moment.

One joked: “I think we can safely say that was Rick Stein’s last appearance on This Morning!”

Another admitted: “Rick Stein saying ‘pissed off’ on This Morning was not on my bingo card.”

Rick Stein apologised for his slip-up (Credit: ITV)

Rick Stein’s This Morning cooking demo goes wrong

The chef had been hoping to show viewers how to make a prawn pilaf from his latest cookbook. Unfortunately, the kitchen equipment had other ideas.

Rick struggled to get to grips with the induction hob, prompting Sian to step in and offer some assistance. Dermot soon joined them as the chef admitted that induction cooking wasn’t his strong point, despite having the equipment at home.

He even suggested that his wife would probably tell him to stop moaning and get on with it.

But the problems didn’t end there. When Rick pressed a button, something fell from the cooker, leaving both presenters reaching towards the floor.

Dermot eventually retrieved what looked like a cap from one of the appliance’s dials.

There was also an audible beeping noise, with Dermot questioning whether the chef really wanted the hob turned up quite so high.

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Things continued to go awry when Rick managed to burn his shallots. At another point, he needed a little help from Dermot and Sian to remember the word cinnamon.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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