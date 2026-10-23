Alison Hammond confirms she fractured her wrist filming her Babydoll viral video with Jamie Miller

Alison Hammond has revealed she broke her wrist while shooting her version of the Babydoll viral video with Jamie Miller.

The This Morning presenter confessed she tripped over a rock while dancing on a rooftop with Jamie and had to go to hospital.

Welsh singer Jamie is the man behind the catchy track and dance, which is hurtling towards No1 in the UK charts.

Alison Hammond has revealed she broke her wrist while recording her version of the viral Babydoll video with Jamie Miller (Credit: ITV)

He wanted to cancel his shoot with Alison, but she ploughed on and recorded it anyway before going off for an X ray.

Alison has now racked up more than 5 million views with her take on Babydoll with Jamie.

Alison Hammond reveals she has broken her wrist

Alison’s revelation about her latest hospital dash comes a week after she was first spotted wearing a black wrist splint.

She has now revealed on This Morning exactly why she is wearing it.

Today’s episode (Friday October 23, 2026) began with Alison and co-host Dermot O’Leary dancing in the studio to Babydoll.

Dermot told viewers: “Jamie Miller is the latest one going viral with this one. She was on a roof, she tripped over a rock…”

Alison explained: “Yeah, but I did a viral dance…”

They then played Alison and Jamie’s video.

“I had actually fallen over before that video and he was like, ‘Let’s just cancel it?” she added. “I said, ‘No, Jamie, we’re still doing it. And then I went to the hospital!”

Jamie Miller joined Alison and Dermot on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Dermot confirmed to viewers that Alison had also scraped her knee and leg, in addition to her fractured wrist.

“I had to compose myself and lovely Jamie sat there with me for a bit. And then I was like, let’s do it,” she added. “A week later and it’s so, so sore.”

Jamie Miller discusses Alison Hammond’s Babydoll accident on This Morning

Dermot and Alison were then joined by Jamie himself on This Morning. He dialled in for a video call from Cannes, where he is due to perform Babydoll later.

Jamie recalled: “No one told me it was going to be dangerous! Alison, when that happened on the roof top, I thought this is terrible!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Miller (@jamiemiller)

But Alison assured him: “It was totally my fault. We had the sunglasses on and you can see the rock. That was a decorative rock and what I fell over. I didn’t see it.”

“When she went down, I wanted to cancel the whole shoot!” Jamie added.

Alison laughed: “It was a quick one, wasn’t it, Jamie? We’ll always have the rock!”

Alison’s wrist break comes just weeks after she was rushed to hospital during a live This Morning broadcast.

It was later confirmed that the star had suffered a panic attack during a live viewer phone-in.

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