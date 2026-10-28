Another Great British Bake Off contestant has left the tent as viewers expressed sadness on social media, but who was eliminated?

Clara was sent home during Tuesday night’s episode after a difficult Pastry Week. The episode also saw Tom claim his third Star Baker.

Clara finished last in the Technical before failing to turn things around in the Showstopper.

It comes after a previous high in the series when Clara won Star Baker for her designer handbag Showstopper during Audience Choice week.

Clara left The Great British Bake Off last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night?

Clara was the latest contestant to leave The Great British Bake Off on October 28. Gushing over her time on the show, the Portuguese baker said: “I had a blast! Love you, guys.”

Throughout Tuesday’s episode, Clara faced difficulties across all three challenges, starting with the Signature’s eight handheld savoury pies.

Her planned deer-head designs left the judges wanting more attention on the filling.

The Technical brought another setback. Nigella Lawson asked the bakers to make Karpatka, a Polish dessert combining two layers of choux pastry with vanilla custard.

Clara finished bottom of the rankings.

Then, for the Showstopper, contestants had to create free-form pies, shaping and baking their pastry without tins. Clara chose a sun-and-moon design with a pecan, apple and cinnamon filling.

However, her pastry cracked in the oven. Paul Hollywood also criticised its texture, finding it too short.

Nigella acknowledged Clara’s talent but said she had needed a stronger finish: “Clara really needed to redeem herself in the Showstopper.”

Viewers sad as Clara leaves Bake Off

Viewers expressed sadness after seeing Clara leave the tent.

One person said on X: “I’m sad we’re down to one female baker in the tent. I’ll miss Clara.”

Another wrote: “I’m so sad for Clara. I actually hate this show. See you next week.”

Meanwhile, a third person commented: “Gutted for Clara. She is a great baker, she just has struggled the last few weeks.”

Clara said she “had a blast” on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Clara’s partner speaks out after her Bake Off exit

Following Clara’s exit, her partner Kieran also shared an emotional message on Instagram. He wrote: “Proud is an understatement! I wish I could put into words how incredible you are!

“This summer has been a whirlwind of emotions. Excitement, stress, worry, anxiety, but you took it all in your stride. You’ve truly shown me that hard work and following your dreams, no matter how big or small they may be, should always take priority in life.”

He told Clara to hold her head up high and know that she did herself, Kieran and their family and friends proud.

He then joked: “I’m never baking again, you’ve got 12 new incredible friends to bake with that will do a much better job than me!!!”

What happens next on The Great British Bake Off?

The remaining bakers will tackle free-from Party Week next, competing for a place in the quarter-final.

Read more: Great British Bake Off fans issue order to Nigella Lawson after spotting ‘grim’ habit: ‘Stop!’

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4. Episodes are also available to stream on Channel 4.

Were you sad to see Clara leave Bake Off? Leave us a comment on the story on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.