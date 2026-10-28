Kelly Osbourne was moved to tears when her son Sidney gave her a birthday gift honouring her late father Ozzy.

The 42-year-old shared the emotional clip on Instagram on October 27 as she celebrated her birthday.

Sidney, three, presented his mum with a small bat-shaped keyring, paying tribute to his late grandfather, Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly read the message on the accompanying card: “When life turns you upside down, look ahead and don’t look around.”

Sharing the clip, she made clear just how much being Sidney’s mum means to her.

She wrote: “If today was not emotional enough already, but then my favourite little man in the world went and did this! I’m so lucky that I get to be his mummy! He truly is the best thing that has ever happened to me!”

In the Instagram comments, Paloma Faith described the moment as adorable, while Paris Hilton sent Kelly birthday wishes.

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne had a close bond (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Kelly Osbourne remembers father Ozzy on her birthday

Earlier that day, Kelly had shared a throwback photograph of herself with Ozzy on Instagram.

She wrote about missing her dad on her birthday and wishing for another moment together. Kelly described each birthday candle as carrying that same wish.

Ozzy died in July 2025, aged 76, making this Kelly’s second birthday without him.

In an August interview with HELLO!, Kelly explained how much time Sidney had spent with his grandfather.

She said she moved into her parents’ home while pregnant. Kelly then spent much of Sidney’s first two years with her dad.

“Most people say that they see my dad in him,” Kelly told the magazine. “They got to spend so much time together in the little time that he’s been on this planet. I moved into my mum and dad’s house when I got pregnant, and then I spent pretty much the first two years of his life with my dad.”

She also told the magazine that her son still talks to his grandfather every day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

Kelly Osbourne on raising Sidney in England

Kelly has also spoken about leaving Los Angeles and returning to England with Sidney.

She explained that she initially enjoyed taking him on the road with his father’s band, Slipknot. At first, she felt he was getting a childhood similar to her own.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne pays emotional tribute to late father Ozzy on 42nd birthday: ‘Every candle I blow out carries the same wish’

However, Kelly said she later reconsidered as she believed the travelling “exposed” him to too much. She decided she needed to bring him home.

She told The Sun: “We always said that if we ever have a child, he’s going to be raised in England.”

Kelly shares Sidney with her ex-fiancé, Slipknot musician Sid Wilson. They welcomed their son in November 2022.

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