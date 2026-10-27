Greg James has confirmed his Radio 1 Breakfast Show absence was planned after a night out in Manchester.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (October 27), he explained he had visited a friend and watched The Strokes.

Listeners responded with supportive messages, although some couldn’t resist teasing him about taking time off. One joked that fans should approve his annual leave, while another suggested broadcasting from Salford instead.

Others wished him a good day off and told him they had missed hearing him.

Greg James explained his radio absence today (Credit: ITV)

Greg James confirms his Radio 1 return

Sam MacGregor and Danni Diston took over Tuesday’s breakfast programme while Greg was away. The pair usually host Radio 1’s weekend afternoon shows, airing on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Greg addressed any suggestion that he had simply overslept, telling listeners: “This is a sanctioned day off, so don’t get your knickers in a twist. I haven’t slept in.”

He explained that he had scheduled the Instagram post to appear while he was asleep. He said: “I timed this post to go out because I’m a pathetic loser.”

He also praised Sam and Danni and encouraged his regular audience to listen to their programme.

The 40-year-old, who has presented the breakfast show since 2018, said he would return on Wednesday morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg James (@greg_james)

Greg James’s wife Bella discusses their decision on children

Last week, Greg’s wife Bella discussed their decision not to have children on How To Fail with Elizabeth Day.

The author, 43, said the couple had spent around eight years discussing whether parenthood was right for them. Their conversations often unfolded during long dog walks.

Bella said she had previously assumed she would become a mother, rather than questioning whether she wanted children.

Explaining where those discussions had led, she said: “I think we just decided that we weren’t sure we wanted it enough.”

Read more: ‘Our grief has nothing to do with you!’ Greg James and wife hit back over insensitive comment following dog’s death

She also described the hurt caused by online claims that she was preventing Greg from becoming a father.

Bella discussed her experiences of anxiety, panic attacks, agoraphobia and obsessive-compulsive disorder, also known as OCD. She said the prospect of managing OCD alongside motherhood had frightened her.

She also raised concerns about her symptoms potentially worsening during pregnancy or after birth.

For Bella, discussing their choice wasn’t the problem; it was other people’s assumptions about their private lives. She also described a double standard, saying people struggled to accept Greg’s own statements that he didn’t want children.

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