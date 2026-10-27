Helen Flanagan naked in the bath as she celebrates ‘gorgeous girls trip’: ‘Ridiculously stunning’

Helen Flanagan has shared a nude bath photo from a girls’ getaway in Manchester. The actress also posed in a plunging blue swimsuit during the break.

Posting on Instagram, the 36-year-old gave followers a look at her stay at The Treehouse. Her pictures included a night out at the city’s Sister Moon restaurant.

The former Coronation Street star enjoyed cocktails and a steak dinner, sharing both bathroom snaps and her evening outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen Flanagan in the bath as she shares Manchester getaway photos

Her latest Instagram pictures focused on her hotel stay and dinner with friends.

In the bath photograph, Helen smiled at the camera while wearing glasses, with her hair tied in a bun.

Another bathroom image showed her adjusting her blonde hair in the mirror. She wore a plunging blue swimsuit with tie detailing.

For the evening, Helen chose a red corset with blue jeans and heels. A black leather coat completed the outfit.

The photos also showed her posing against Manchester’s skyline and inside Sister Moon.

Summing up her time away, she described it as a “gorgeous girls trip”.

Fans were especially complimentary, with one user writing: “What a beauty you are @hjgflanagan.”

“Ridiculously stunning,” another person shared.

“Beautiful photos,” a third remarked.

Helen embarked on a girls’ trip in Manchester (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan on work and moving home

The break comes after Helen opened up about uncertainty following a house move.

She separated from footballer Scott Sinclair in 2022 after 13 years together. The former couple share three children.

The Daily Mail previously reported that their former Lancashire home sold for £945,000. It had originally been marketed for £1.5million in May 2025.

Scott bought the property in June 2021 for £840,000, according to the newspaper.

Helen discussed the changes in an earlier Instagram video, speaking about her career and plans for where to settle.

“There’s a lot of change going on and I don’t know, I’ve just felt a bit weird in myself,” she said.

She explained that she had considered buying locally, before deciding against it. A possible move to London was another option.

Helen also spoke about wanting acting work, admitting that she felt frustrated.

“I’ve just felt frustrated with work as well because I really want to act,” she said.

She has also discussed financial difficulties as a single mum. Earlier Instagram posts showed clothes she planned to sell through Vinted.

Read more: Helen Flanagan teases she will be selling her underwear as she ‘figures out a way to pay for solicitor fees’

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