EastEnders drops huge twist as two characters are arrested ahead of Zoe’s funeral

EastEnders has aired a dramatic turn of events for Kat Slater and Cindy Beale, as the pair find themselves in trouble just hours before Zoe’s funeral.

The Slater family have been mourning Zoe’s death for weeks, but the heartbreak shows no sign of easing. Kat, in particular, has been struggling to cope with losing her daughter.

Unable to come to terms with what happened, she has been shutting out those closest to her. And in tonight’s episode, things take an even darker turn, ultimately leading to two arrests.

EastEnders iPlayer arrest (Credit: BBC)

Kat and Cindy arrested in EastEnders

Since Zoe’s death, Kat has been desperate to discover who left her daughter suffering. Viewers already know that Max was the person responsible, but Kat is still searching for answers.

Meanwhile, Honey, Jean and Jasmine had just finished sorting out the order of service when Jean accidentally spilt a drink on a customer. Jasmine quickly stepped in to help, leaving the Slaters to realise just how much she takes after her mum.

After learning that Jasmine wants to officially become a Slater, Kat headed to the bar with Cindy and Elaine, where she began knocking back the drinks.

Things soon took a turn when Kat got into an altercation with another customer. Determined to make a point, she stole his bank card before heading outside.

A scuffle then broke out involving Kat, Cindy and the customer. When two police officers arrived, one of them was knocked to the ground during the chaos.

Both Kat and Cindy were subsequently arrested, with the timing proving particularly unfortunate. Zoe’s funeral is due to take place the very next day.

One fan penned on social media: “Today’s episode was great. I didn’t expect Kat to get arrested!”

Kat eventually makes it to the funeral (Credit: BBC)

What happens at Zoe Slater’s funeral?

With nobody aware that Kat has been arrested, her family are left wondering where she is when Zoe’s funeral gets underway.

However, EastEnders spoilers confirm that Kat does eventually arrive, albeit late. Determined not to hold everyone up any longer, she insists that the service should begin.

The funeral is an intimate affair, with Jasmine and Josh both delivering heartfelt eulogies in memory of Zoe.

Kat also decides to speak, paying tribute to her daughter as the family comes together to say their final goodbyes.

Following the ceremony, everyone returns to The Vic, where they share their own memories of Zoe.

But with Kat still desperate to uncover the truth surrounding her daughter’s final hours, will anyone reveal that Max was the last person to see Zoe? And will Kat ever get the answers she so desperately needs?

Read more: EastEnders fans predict ‘surprising’ new romance for Phil Mitchell: ‘It’s not a coincidence!’