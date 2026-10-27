EastEnders spoilers for next week: The search for Amy escalates , Max tries to get close to Linda’s family and Lee makes a huge scene

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal a disturbing twist in Amy and Craig’s storyline, as his behaviour takes a terrifying turn and he lashes out at her.

Elsewhere in Walford, Max attempts to get closer to Linda’s family, but his efforts only make matters worse. Meanwhile, Ian and Elaine could be heading for an unexpected romance after a heated exchange ends in a kiss.

Amy’s disappearance causes a lot of tension (Credit: BBC)

1. The search for Amy leads to arguments

The desperate search for Amy continues next week, but tensions are running high as Sean and Jack clash over Max before turning their attention to him directly.

However, Lily arrives at the Vic with a possible breakthrough. She reveals that Amy opened an online bank account using Charli’s tablet, giving the family hope that the police might be able to track her down.

Jack is desperate to find Amy (Credit: BBC)

2. Amy is terrified of Craig

Amy and Craig are hiding out in a bedsit, but it’s clear that she is frightened of him.

Things take a horrifying turn when they discover that the bank account has been frozen. Craig loses his temper and hits Amy, leaving her in an increasingly dangerous situation.

Meanwhile, as the search for Amy continues, Sean comes up with a plan. He suggests getting Denise to record a video appealing for her to come home.

Ian is a man on a mission (Credit: BBC)

3. Ian decides to host a bonfire night

Ned offers Ian some advice next week, inspiring him to organise a bonfire night for the Square.

However, the plans hit an early stumbling block when they discover that Ryder’s fireworks are out of date and cannot be used.

Frustrated by the setback, Ian threatens to cancel the whole event. But he soon comes up with another idea, leaving the door open for the celebrations to go ahead.

Ian makes a move on Elaine in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

4. Romance is on the cards for Ian and Elaine in EastEnders spoilers

Ian approaches Elaine hoping to borrow some of her fireworks, but she gets the wrong end of the stick and assumes he’s asking her on a date.

Rather than risk losing face, Elaine refuses his request. However, Ryder and Oscar then team up to steal her fireworks, sparking an argument between Ian and Elaine.

But the tension takes an unexpected turn when Ian interrupts their row with a kiss.

Could the pair be on the brink of a new romance?

Lee is still drinking (Credit: BBC)

5. Linda worries about Lee in EastEnders spoilers

Linda remains concerned about Lee after learning more about the problems he’s been facing.

Hoping to help her son get back on track, she challenges him to stay sober for a week. But will Lee take her advice, or will his struggles continue to affect the family?

Lee makes a drunken scene (Credit: BBC)

6. Lee causes trouble for Nancy

Nancy opens up to Linda about feeling overwhelmed, prompting her mum to offer to accompany her to an antenatal class instead of Lee.

But the decision leaves Lee feeling excluded by his family. He turns to alcohol and later arrives at the class drunk, causing a scene.

With tensions already running high, his behaviour threatens to drive an even bigger wedge between him and his loved ones.

Max wants to be part of Linda’s family (Credit: BBC)

7. Max inserts himself into Linda’s family

Max notices the growing tension between Linda, Lee and Nancy and decides he wants to help. However, his attempts to smooth things over don’t go to plan.

Linda tells him to stay out of her family affairs and asks him to leave. Max later tries speaking to Nancy, but when he starts criticising Lee, she also tells him to keep his nose out of their business.

Undeterred, Max opens up to Lauren and vows to make himself part of Linda’s family. However, the Carters eventually call a truce, leaving Max’s attempts to get involved looking rather unnecessary.

Gemma wants to make friends (Credit: BBC)

7. Gemma is determined to make friends in EastEnders spoilers

Feeling like an outsider in Walford, Gemma decides it’s time to make some friends.

She meets Honey for a drink at The Albert, where she is encouraged to set up a book club to bring residents together.

Nicola later steps in to rally Sharon and the other women of Walford to support Gemma’s new venture.

But will the book club help Gemma finally find her place in the community?

Read more: EastEnders fans predict ‘surprising’ new romance for Phil Mitchell: ‘It’s not a coincidence!’