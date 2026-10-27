Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Idris’ factory sabotage leaves Carla with nothing

Idris Nazir is targeting Carla Connor in Coronation Street spoilers and next week it looks like he might have won. But will Carla strike back?

Also, things are tough for Marco in prison as Ross makes his life hell. Gary is suspicious, but will he realise Ross is to blame?

Daniel and Adam are at war over the school land, and Debbie makes a big decision about her future.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Carla and Michael are sure they’ve sealed the deal (Credit: ITV)

1. Idris sabotages Carla’s deal

Carla is telling Lisa about an important meeting at the hotel and Idris overhears. As things get underway, Carla and Michael are pleased with how things are going.

However, when the client heads to the toilet, Idris intercepts him. What will he do to stop the deal?

Idris is lurking behind every corner in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

2. Carla forced to be honest

Carla confides in Lisa she has to cancel the Christmas bonus and if the current order doesn’t go out on time, she can’t save the factory. Idris listens in, the cogs whirring in his brain.

Carla then tells the staff the news that she is struggling to keep the factory afloat. How will they react?

Idris ropes Brody into his sabotage (Credit: ITV)

3. Brody does Idris’ dirty work in Coronation Street spoilers

Idris meets up with Brody at the back of the factory and hands him a lighter. He tells him he’s got a job for him.

Brody then lets himself into No.4 and steals Sally’s factory keys. He goes into the deserted building, but has no idea Leanne is watching him.

Soon, Sally finds Carla and Lisa in the Rovers and tells them the factory alarm is going off. What has Brody done?

Carla is forced to tell the factory staff she can’t keep the factory open (Credit: ITV)

4. Carla admits defeat

Carla tells the shocked workers she has to shut the factory and can only pay them a month’s wages. She is later touched when Sean, Izzy and Michael join her in the Rovers and say they will do anything to get the factory back up and running.

Carla is touched by the staff’s support (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Brody feels awful and is disgusted that neither Leanne nor Idris care about all the staff losing their jobs after what he did.

Prison life is tough for Marco (Credit: ITV)

5. Marco struggles inside

Gary notices a gash on Marco’s arm, but Marco plays it down. Gary is suspicious, but Marco stays silent.

Summer gets the news she can’t see Marco (Credit: ITV)

Summer is upset when Marco won’t come out of his cell at visiting time. Meanwhile, Gary tells Maria he is worried Marco is getting bullied. Maria begs him not to get involved, but can Gary stay out of it?

6. Ross stirs the pot with Gary in Coronation Street spoilers

Ross continues to give Marco a hard time, cornering him alone in his cell later on. When Gary then tells Marco Ross inferred Maria is having an affair, Marco tries to let Gary know what Ross is really like, but ends up saying to ignore him as Ross is just winding him up.

Ross is a bully (Credit: ITV)

7. Gary tries to confront Ross

Summer thinks Ross is great and looking after Marco, he just nods, covering what’s really going on.

Ross later goes to Marco’s room and sees a card from Summer. He picks it up and rips it to pieces.

Ross makes it known who is boss in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Gary then finds an upset Marco and has a go at Ross, who is dismissive and makes it clear he is in charge here. How much worse can he make things for Gary and Marco?

Daniel gets good news and then bad (Credit: ITV)

8. Adam masks his guilt

After submitting his article to the Gazette, Daniel is pleased to find out they are going to publish it. Ken is delighted, but Adam and Alya are forced to hide their guilt, knowing they’re working for the other side.

Adam is taken aback when Daniel lamps him one in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

9. Daniel lashes out at Adam in Coronation Street spoilers

Daniel finds out Adam and Idris are involved in the sale of the school land and confronts him. Adam says he couldn’t afford to turn down business.

Adam and Daniel lay into each other (Credit: ITV)

Ken and Amy are horrified to find them fighting in the street. Tyrone pulls them apart and Adam reveals he’s due in court for Marco’s appeal.

Has Adam let Marco down? (Credit: ITV)

His suit is ripped and covered in blood and as Adam races into court, he finds Summer very upset. Has he messed up Marco’s case?

Lisa wants reluctant Kit to go on sick leave (Credit: ITV)

10. It’s all too much for Kit

With Lisa fussing at work and Bernie fussing at home, Kit is getting overwhelmed, so Dev takes him out for a curry. He urges Kit to give Bernie a break, but will Kit agree?

Kit later loses his temper with a woman at work who has a coughing fit in the waiting room. Kirk comforts the woman and Lisa tells Kit he needs to go on sick leave. Kit is furious and blames Bernie.

Sarah later enquires how Kit is and says she still cares about him. Kit is touched, but will he be able to see a way forward for them?

The family support Gemma (Credit: ITV)

11. Gemma gets her results in Coronation Street spoilers

With Kit struggling, Gemma takes a call from the hospital about her BRCA results. The family waits for her to reveal the news to them. Does Gemma also have the gene?

Desperate for the truth, Christina takes action (Credit: ITV)

12. Christina wants answers

Convinced Richie is the villain, Christina wants to do something about it. She ignores George’s warnings to let the police do their job and instead writes a letter to Richie, hoping to visit him in prison. Will Richie agree?

Ronnie is heartbroken by what Debbie is asking in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

13. Debbie breaks Ronnie’s heart

Debbie wants to accompany Ronnie to his support group meeting, but will he be okay with that?

She later gathers her friends for a girlie session and also tells Ronnie they need to discuss her long-term care while she is still capable of making decisions. Ronnie is heartbroken at what the future may hold.

14. Ches won’t forgive Tyrone

Chesney blanks Tyrone and Ty is hurt. Fiz tells him he deserves it and then Ross advises him to be the bigger man and apologise again. Tyrone agrees, but will Chesney accept this time?

Read more: Coronation Street fans spot clue ‘revealing’ Debbie’s cause of death

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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