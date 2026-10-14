‘It’s so very sad’ Coronation Street fans convinced soap has revealed Debbie’s cause of death after spotting hidden clue

Coronation Street fans think they’ve spotted a worrying clue that could reveal how Debbie Webster’s heartbreaking soap exit will play out.

Sue Devaney, who has played Debbie on and off since 1984, is set to leave the cobbles after her character was diagnosed with young-onset vascular dementia last year.

We already know the much-loved character will eventually be killed off, but fans are now convinced a recent scene could offer a hint about her tragic fate.

Debbie’s health has been declining in recent weeks (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Debbie and the toaster?

Debbie’s dementia has been getting increasingly worse in recent weeks. Not only does she now sometimes struggle to recognise her own friends and neighbours, but she is also forgetting things.

Earlier this week, we saw Debbie make some toast for Carl’s breakfast, only to stick a metal fork into the toaster while it was on. Her husband, Ronnie, thankfully came to the rescue before she could come to any harm. But his protectiveness got Debbie’s back up.

As Ronnie whisked the fork away from her and pointed out that she could have killed herself, Debbie took offence and said he was treating her like a child.

Debbie nearly electrocuted herself earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Eagle-eyed fans spot a worrying connection

However, fans think the toaster incident is an ominous sign of things to come.

Long-time fans of the soap will remember that in 2012 Lesley Kershaw, played by Judy Holt, electrocuted herself by trying to clean a toaster under the kitchen tap while it was still plugged in.

Just like Debbie, Lesley had dementia, and a simple task of making cheese on toast sadly led to her demise. Fans are convinced this similarity to Debbie’s story was no accident and, sadly, a sign of things to come…

“Do we think Debbie will end up in some sort of accident and die? Like when she just nearly electrocuted herself?” said one fan on Facebook.

Someone else agreed: “It’so sad, but I can see something like that happening.” While another fan added: “Same here. I hope not!”

Ronnie has been by Debbie’s side as her health deteriorates (Credit: ITV)

When is Debbie leaving Coronation Street?

With Debbie’s dementia getting worse by the week, many fans have been wondering if the character is leaving soon. However, we can all rest assured we have almost one whole year left of Debbie!

Speaking to The Sun, Jonathan Howard, who plays Carl, opened up about when Sue Devaney is contracted to. Making it clear there’s still a while to go.

He explained: “Sue is contracted to August, but already they are ramping up the dementia storyline. It’s going to be very sad, so sad. I love Sue so much.

“I’m so happy she gets to play my mum, and I get to play her son.”

If Sue’s contract runs until August 2027, and Coronation Street typically films around six weeks ahead of transmission, Debbie could remain on our screens until September or early October.

For now, fans will have to wait and see whether their theory about the toaster incident proves correct.

With Debbie’s condition continuing to deteriorate, viewers are understandably worried about what lies ahead for the much-loved character.

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