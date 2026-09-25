Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard reveals how long Debbie Webster has left as dementia storyline takes heartbreaking turn

Coronation Street has aired another heartbreaking episode as Debbie Webster’s dementia storyline took another devastating turn. But fans can now breathe a little easier after finding out when they could finally be saying goodbye to the iconic character.

The soap has been rapidly escalating Debbie’s dementia storyline. Viewers have been terrified that her exit could be coming much sooner than expected.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. In fact, it seems Coronation Street still has plenty of story left to tell with Debbie before we have to lose her for good.

Debbie’s dementia has been getting worse (Credit: ITV)

Debbie Webster’s dementia storyline took a turn

Last night, viewers were given a glimpse into Debbie’s world when she appeared to be having a conversation with a woman we’d never seen before.

But as Debbie walked away, it became clear that she had actually been speaking to Toyah.

Then tonight, things became even more heartbreaking when Debbie found Eva at the bottom of the stairs in the pub after she had been pushed by Sam.

Debbie went to call an ambulance, but then completely forgot what had happened.

Later, Carla brought Debbie back to the flat, where she was visibly confused about what was going on. When she was left alone with Carl, Debbie even questioned him about who Carla was.

When Ronnie returned home and told Debbie there had been an ambulance at the Rovers, she was horrified to realise that she had left Eva at the bottom of the stairs.

With Debbie’s heartbreaking storyline continuing to escalate, viewers have naturally been left wondering how much longer they have with the much-loved character.

Jonathan Howard revealed when Debbie will be leaving (Credit: ITV)

When is Debbie leaving Coronation Street?

While many fans feared Debbie could be leaving very soon, it turns out there is still almost a whole year left with her on the cobbles.

Speaking to The Sun, Carl actor Jonathan Howard revealed how long Sue Devaney is currently contracted for, making it clear that Debbie’s exit is still some way off.

He explained: “Sue is contracted to August, but already they are ramping up the dementia storyline. It’s going to be very sad, so sad, I love Sue so much.

“I’m so happy she gets to play my mum and I get to play her son.”

If Sue is contracted until August 2027, and Coronation Street typically films around six weeks ahead of episodes airing, it means viewers could potentially see Debbie on screen until September or even early October.

Jonathan also admitted that he expects her departure to be incredibly “emotional”, particularly because Sue has been there from the very beginning of his time on the soap.

He said: “It’s a nice little family we’ve created. So knowing that at some point, it’s still a year down the line, it’s going to come to an end, it’s so sad.”

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