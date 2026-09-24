EastEnders fans stunned as ‘epic’ doof-doof airs for Mark in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Lauren and Mark. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Today’s episode sees Mark preparing to leave for America, while Lauren is left wrestling with whether she can really let him go.

After taking their affair to the next level last night, Mark is clearly smitten, but Lauren is struggling with guilt over what they have done.

Lauren wants more excitement (Credit: BBC)

Lauren and Mark make things official

As Lauren struggles to get on with family life, Mark asks her to come to the gym to talk.

After arguing with Peter again over her fight with Cindy, Lauren tells her husband she wants more spontaneity. He promises to try harder to make their marriage more exciting.

Lauren heads to the gym to see Mark, and he’s hoping it means she wants him to stay. But she lets him down, explaining it was a one-time-only thing between them.

Mark’s upset and says his final goodbyes to Vicki before heading to the tube, saying goodbye to Peter on the way.

Peter’s flowers aren’t quite what Lauren is looking for! (Credit: BBC)

Lauren stops Mark from leaving in EastEnders

However, when Peter later gives Lauren a bunch of flowers and announces that this is him being spontaneous, she realises he will never be able to provide the excitement she needs and races after Mark.

She finds him at the gym and asks him to stay. She explains she will never leave her family, but Mark is adamant he will never ask her to, and they end up retreating to the gym office again.

Later, the pair bump into each other in The Vic, where Lauren is with her family.

They act as if nothing has happened between them. Peter even offers to buy Mark a drink – oblivious to the fact that he has just slept with his wife.

As Peter asks what Mark is drinking, Mark cheekily replies, ‘I’ll have what you’re having,’ and Lauren is shocked by the innuendo.

Well, this is awkward! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans in stitches over Mark’s comment

But while Peter is clueless about what Mark was really referring to, fans couldn’t get enough of the line. They took to social media to praise the soap for injecting some humour into the storyline…

“Ha! What a great last line. And with the three characters all standing there in a row at the bar. Brilliant!” said one fan on Reddit. Another fan agreed: “I don’t love this affair storyline, but that was epic!”

A third fan added: “You could tell Jac (Jossa, who plays Lauren) was doing her best not to crack up!”

And a fourth viewer said: “I’ll have what you’re having is pure mind games, I love it!”

Read more: 9 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Denise is ready to quit her cancer treatment, Nicola faces financial ruin and Suki betrays Ash