Emmerdale fans fear Vinny is dead after horrific attack airs on ITVX

Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article about Vinny. The episode hasn’t aired on TV yet, but it is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Fans have been left seriously worried about Vinny after today’s episode saw him collapse following a brutal attack by Billy.

Until recently, Vinny had been keeping the truth about Jimmy and Dawn’s deaths to himself, after using his phone while driving caused the fatal accident.

For someone who usually wouldn’t hurt a fly, Vinny set off a catastrophic chain of events last month and has now been left carrying the guilt of two deaths.

But keeping his secret eventually became too much. This week, Vinny finally confessed to Nicola and Joe, leaving both of them stunned by what he’d done and the fact he’d managed to hide it for so long.

Vinny out cold in today’s Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale today: Vinny gets a beating

Today’s episode sees Joe fuming with Vinny, and after what Joe did to Ruby this week, things didn’t look good for the scrap dealer.

However, in a surprising twist, it is actually Billy who attacks Vinny after hearing that his carelessness led to Dawn’s death.

Luckily for Vinny, Graham walks in to find him lying on the floor with blood pouring from his nose, saving him from a further beating.

As he ushers Billy and Joe away, Graham tells Vinny that he must not tell anyone what happened before sending him home.

Meanwhile, news that Vinny is the other driver in the accident is spreading around the village. In the pub, Nicola confronts Gabby and lashes out at her for not telling everyone the truth before now.

Soon Mandy and Lewis also learn the horrific news. Their worlds fall apart as they realise that usually mild-mannered Vinny has blood on his hands.

Mandy can’t believe that her boy is responsible for the accident. However, the horrible realisation that Nicola is telling the truth hits when Vinny admits everything.

As Mandy tries to clean up Vinny’s bloody face, she’s heartbroken when he explains how the accident happened. However, trouble hits when she and Paddy leave, leading to Vinny trying to pour a glass of water for himself. But while he’s at the sink, he starts to feel faint and passes out.

But has he just collapsed? Or has Billy’s beating done more damage than just a bleeding nose?

Mandy wants answers (Credit: ITV)

Will Vinny die in Emmerdale?

No, Vinny is mentioned in spoilers for next week, revealing he survives today’s shocking attack.

As Laurel and Bob try their best to support Nicola, she reels from her anger towards Vinny from Monday.

Meanwhile, Vinny’s devastated when Lewis dumps him after everything that has happened. Knowing he is heading for jail, Vinny turns to Aaron for advice about life in prison.

Afterwards, Vinny breaks down as he returns Jimmy’s possessions to Nicola. But will Nicola show him any mercy?

Joe and Billy attacking Vinny in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Is this how Vinny leaves?

It was reported earlier this year that Vinny, played by Bradley Johnson, would be leaving Emmerdale.

Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, reports also suggested Jimmy and Dawn would be killed off. And the fact that this has happened suggests the rumours are true.

But will Vinny leave in a body bag, or will he go to prison?

After Nicola also calls the police in today’s episode, it seems like Vinny’s either going to jail or headed for a more grisly ending. Billy might have done his worst, but there’s still a chance that Joe might finish the job Billy started.

Either way, fans are worried for the charatcer…

“Ohh Vinny is in big trouble now!” said one viewer on X. Another added: “I’m worried for Vinny. What’s Joe got in store for him?!”

A third agreed: “If Joe buried Ruby to get back at Caleb, what’s he going to do to Vinny?!”

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