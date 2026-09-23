Ed Sheeran has lost around 400,000 Instagram followers while controversy around his Loop Tour continues.

The singer’s account stood at 47.6 million before Macklemore’s removal, according to the Mirror. It dropped to 47.3 million within 24 hours, before reaching 47.2 million by Wednesday.

The fall comes as all support acts withdrew from his remaining dates. Those exits followed Macklemore’s removal from the bill over comments he made about Gaza.

Ed has continued the global tour despite the disruption. His Philadelphia concert at the weekend marked his first appearance since the situation escalated.

On stage, the 35-year-old described it as one of the worst weeks of his life. He appeared emotional while addressing the crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Ed Sheeran questioned whether his tour could continue amid Palestine

Ed told concertgoers: “The last week of my life has been one of the worst weeks of my life, and today has been one of the weirdest days of my life. Tonight has been honestly the best show of my life.”

However, he admitted: “I really didn’t know whether this tour would be carrying on.”

The singer also questioned whether he would perform again, or continue being an artist. His comments showed how uncertain the tour’s future had felt before Saturday’s performance.

A source also claimed to the Mail that the backlash had affected Ed deeply. They said his approach had been to keep politics separate from his music.

Ed has reportedly been deeply affacted by the backlash (Credit: YouTube)

Ed explains his position on political statements

Ed set out his position in a social media statement. He wrote: “I do not use my professional platform for politics – my audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds. Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum.”

His position has attracted scrutiny because he has supported political and equality causes before.

In March 2022, he backed Ukraine following Russia’s invasion and performed at Concert for Ukraine. The event raised money for humanitarian aid.

He also joined the Beautiful Resistance campaign in 2019, which challenged racism in the UK. Two years later, Ed signed an open letter urging the US Senate to pass the Equality Act.

The proposed law sought protections for LGBTQIA people against discrimination.

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