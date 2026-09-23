Joe Swash ‘feeling the pressure’ as he ‘worries’ house move could ‘break’ marriage to Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash is reportedly worried that moving home has failed to ease tensions with Stacey Solomon.

A source told Closer that Joe feels under pressure while the couple settles into the property.

The pair moved into their new Essex home earlier this month, after more than five years at Pickle Cottage. However, Stacey has dismissed split rumours and insisted they were not “on the brink of divorce”.

Joe Swash reportedly feels under pressure

Closer’s source claimed Stacey hopes to use the house for DIY projects and possible spin-off programmes.

“Joe is feeling the pressure – and worries the stress of the move could break them,” the source said.

They continued: “Joe feels that whatever he does will never be good enough.”

Friends are reportedly concerned that Stacey’s drive for perfection could add pressure, the magazine claimed.

The account contrasts sharply with Stacey’s public rejection of suggestions that the couple could split.

Reports suggest Joe Swash is concerned for his marriage to Stacey Solomon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey & Joe exposed earlier disagreements

Their BBC series Stacey & Joe has shown disagreements over timekeeping and family responsibilities.

One episode followed Joe returning five hours late from fishing, leaving Stacey to take their children to a work meeting. Some viewers then described Joe’s behaviour as “useless”.

Later footage showed the couple discussing their communication during a therapy session.

Joe said: “All I am hearing is that I am a huge problem in Stacey’s perfect life.”

The magazine also suggested a reported public row in November 2024 followed a tense therapy session.

Stacey later faced questions on This Morning after appearing without her wedding ring in March. She offered a light-hearted explanation and rejected the wider marriage speculation.

It later emerged that their 2022 ceremony had not been legally registered, adding further scrutiny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon’s house move opened a new chapter

The couple left Pickle Cottage in early September, closing a chapter filled with major family memories.

Their two daughters were born there, and Joe and Stacey held their 2022 wedding ceremony at the house.

The family has now moved to a 30-acre property, which Closer valued at £2.2 million. Stacey has since shared room tours and asked her Instagram followers for renovation ideas.

According to the source, she wants the home to support future DIY-led projects. Joe, meanwhile, reportedly fears that the workload could deepen existing frustrations rather than provide relief.

Closer also claimed he sometimes forgets household tasks, while Stacey expects him to contribute more. Joe reportedly recognises that his ADHD can make aspects of their relationship difficult.

ED! has contacted Stacey and Joe’s reps for comment.

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘fed up with being a celebrity’ as she plans major changes away from television following Pickle Cottage sale

What do you think of this story? Then you can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.