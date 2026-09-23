Nigella Lawson has officially joined The Great British Bake Off, but her first appearance in the famous tent left viewers distracted by something completely unexpected.

The TV chef has taken over from Prue Leith on the judging panel, joining Paul Hollywood to put this year’s bakers through their paces.

After weeks of anticipation, fans finally got to see Nigella in action.

Nigella Lawson has made her first appearance in The Great British Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Nigella is famous for the evocative and flirtatious way she talks about food while cooking on screen.

But it wasn’t her descriptions of the bakes that caught viewers’ attention this time.

Instead, fans couldn’t stop talking about the “weird” way Nigella ate her cake.

Great British Bake Off’s Nigella Lawson baffles fans

Nigella’s first episode as a GBBO judge sparked plenty of chatter, with viewers particularly intrigued by her approach to eating cake.

She sampled several of the bakers’ creations during the episode, but her technique soon became a talking point among those watching at home.

Nigella began by tasting the contestants’ stout cake during the Signature Dish. She then had to work her way through 12 coffee and walnut cakes during the Technical Challenge.

Finally, she sampled the self-portrait Showstoppers created by the contestants.

Nigella, like Paul, used a fork to taste the cakes. Yet viewers noticed she appeared to have difficulty getting the fork into her mouth.

One viewer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and asked: “Why is Nigella finding it so hard to eat? I’ve never seen someone struggle to eat a piece of cake so much!”

Another simply wrote: “It’s very strange lol.”

Nigella baffled fans for ‘struggling’ to eat cake (Credit: Channel 4)

A third viewer admitted: “Watching Nigella eat cake really weirdly is . . . really weird.”

Another asked: “….she seems to have great difficulty in getting the fork close to her mouth?”

One viewer even questioned whether Nigella was concerned about getting cake on her lipstick as she tasted the bakes. Maybe?!

Nigella admits it’s ‘her dream’ to judge on GBBO

Nigella’s cake eating may have confused some viewers, but her arrival in the Bake Off tent received a warm response.

At the start of the episode, Paul joined hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding as they said goodbye to Prue.

Nigella then appeared in the garden, where Alison asked if she wanted to take on the judging role.

GBBO fans have welcomed Nigella into the tent (Credit: Channel 4)

Nigella replied: “You know, it is the absolute dream. I am in!”

Alison then introduced her to this year’s 12 contestants, calling her “the legendary, the iconic Nigella Lawson”.

Fans also had plenty to say after the episode came to an end, and the reaction to the new judge was largely positive.

One viewer said: “Nigella is breath of fresh air to #GBBO She’s tv gold.” Another wrote: “Love the new bakers, and Nigella was great as the new judge. It’s properly autumn now!”

Did you like seeing Nigella in the tent?

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday September 29, 2026.

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