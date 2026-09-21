Joe Lycett teases ‘very different’ side of himself ahead of The Celebrity Traitors

Joe Lycett has teased fans with a very different side of himself ahead of his arrival on The Celebrity Traitors.

The flamboyant comedian, 38, has opened up about what he’s really like behind closed doors before the 2026 series begins.

And it may not be what viewers expect.

Joe says he has a female partner and a child, despite people assuming he is “the gay comedian off the telly”.

Celebrity Traitors star Joe Lycett promises a different side to him in the castle (Credit: YouTube/ Joe Lycett)

He’s also revealed that fans can expect him to be “tranquil” inside Ardross Castle rather than his usual loud and bolshy self.

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Lycett: Faithful or Traitor?

Joe has opened up ahead of series 2 of The Celebrity Traitors. He will enter Ardross Castle in Scotland next week alongside 20 other famous faces.

The cast also includes Hollywood actor Michael Sheen, former EastEnders star Ross Kemp and actress and comedian Miranda Hart.

Joe says he would like Claudia Winkleman to choose him as a Faithful initially. However, he is hoping the Traitors will eventually bring him into their secret group.

“I want to start as a Faithful and then be converted,” he explains. “I think I’d find it very stressful being a Traitor, but I think you only get one chance to have a go at it, don’t you?

“Being a Faithful is probably a much nicer experience because you don’t have all the cognitive load of having to lie all the time, and you get to go to bed earlier.”

Joe then reveals another side to himself. He explains what he is really like when he’s away from the TV or comedy stage.

Joe Lycett: ‘Everyone thinks I’m gay’

The comedian admits his celebrity persona differs from his real life. He says the two were once much more closely linked.

“So, when I started doing stand-up, my on and off-stage persona were quite similar,” Joe admits. “I showed off at parties because I wanted attention and then, gradually, as I got that attention through doing stand-up, I could calm down in real life.

“When I’m not out on stage I’m very calm, thoughtful and peaceful. I think the comics know what I’m like on and off stage, but I think the others who, for the first time, will spend time with me not in ‘show mode’ might see that as suspicious.”

Joe is joined by 20 other stars in The Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Joe, who previously confirmed he is bisexual, adds: “I definitely come across assumptions of, ‘Oh, he’s the gay comedian off the telly’ and I explain I’ve got a female partner and a son with said female partner.

I’m really quite a tranquil individual when not in performance mode which may surprise some.”

Could Joe’s quieter side leave his fellow contestants suspicious inside the castle? We’ll have to wait and see!

When does The Celebrity Traitors start?

Celebrity Traitors fans can watch Joe and his fellow famous faces arrive in the Scottish Highlands next week. The new series starts on Thursday October 1, 2026.

Fans can tune in to the bumper episode from 8pm. Ed Gamble’s Uncloaked spin-off will follow immediately afterwards.

The series will then continue every Wednesday and Thursday for the next few weeks.

After all the waiting, The Celebrity Traitors is finally almost here!

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