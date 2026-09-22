Amy Childs has spoken out about yo-yo dieting, saying the cycle damaged her confidence and left her feeling trapped.

In a Monday social media post, the TOWIE star said she had misunderstood how to lose weight sustainably.

Amy now feels stronger after changing her nutrition and training with nutritionist and trainer Jon Kirk. Her update follows an earlier account of becoming severely unwell after trying weight-loss jabs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Delbosq Childs (@amychilds1990)

Amy Childs explains her yo-yo dieting cycle

Amy said she repeatedly dieted, removed foods and pushed herself, yet eventually found herself back at the same point.

Looking back, she wrote: “I was dieting all wrong.”

She said she had not managed her nutrition, energy or wider health as well as she believed. Her routine involved under-fuelling during stressful periods, losing some weight, then regaining it and starting over.

That pattern affected her body confidence and her broader sense of wellbeing, she explained. Amy now believes lasting progress involves more than simply eating less and exercising more.

She said mindset, changing phases and fitting a routine around everyday life all mattered. The reality star shared three images from different stages of her weight journey alongside the candid message.

Amy credits Jon Kirk with helping her

Amy said working with Jon had transformed her understanding of food and building physical strength.

She reported improvements in her meals, skin and body, while also noticing greater strength. Amy even said she had built tissue around her shoulders, something she never expected to mention.

Describing the shift, she wrote: “I feel stronger, I feel more confident”.

However, Amy stressed she had not finished and described her progress as an ongoing process. She said proper support had helped her feel she was finally moving in the right direction.

For the first time, she no longer feels trapped in a cycle of losing and regaining weight. Her new approach centres on consistency rather than another drastic short-term change.

Amy’s followers didn’t think she was being completely truthful (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Denying it is just ridiculous’

Despite admitting she previously used weight-loss jabs, Amy faced backlash from her followers after she didn’t mention using them.

“You’ve been on Manjaro, hun! Just own it!!!” one user wrote.

“Here we were thinking that you were going to finally be honest,” another person shared.

“Thought you was gonna be honest for a second,” a third remarked.

“You look amazing but just own that the Mounjaro helped! Most of us are on it too, there’s no shame but denying it is just ridiculous,” a fourth fan said.

Amy recalls illness after weight-loss jabs

Amy previously discussed the jabs during an appearance on the No Parental Guidance podcast.

She said she used them briefly while seeking a quick way to lose remaining baby weight. Amy reported nausea, vomiting and spending three days in bed before deciding to stop.

She said the experience frightened her, especially because her four children depended on her. After around two weeks, she stopped using the jabs and said she never tried them again.

Amy later linked further weight loss to stress surrounding her mother Julie’s heart attack. At her lowest point, she said her weight had fallen to 6st 13lb.

She also said anxiety about her mother had left her unable to train for a period. Public scrutiny added another pressure.

Amy said she regularly received criticism about her changing figure, including comments about her wedding appearance.

“I get abuse every day,” she said on the podcast.

She now trains about three times weekly and plays padel, according to that earlier account. Her latest post suggests she is focused on nourishment and strength instead of chasing another quick fix.

Amy also made clear that her journey remains unfinished, despite feeling more confident today.

Read more: Amy Childs announces heartbreaking family baby death at just 11 months following brain tumour

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