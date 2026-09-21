Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock cradled her baby bump as her white bralette sprayed water across a London Fashion Week catwalk.

MailOnline reports the pregnant singer closed Di Petsa’s show at The Banking Hall on Monday. The unexpected finale prompted audible gasps as models lying around her feet were soaked.

The appearance followed Leigh-Anne’s third trimester update, where she described fluctuating emotions as the birth approaches.

Leigh-Anne is expecting her third child (Credit: Splashnews.com

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock closes Di Petsa’s Holy Milk show

Leigh-Anne stepped out in a white bralette and low-rise skirt for the closing sequence. Several models in floral dresses lay around her before the bralette began releasing streams of water.

She turned in a circle while cradling her bump, as the spray continued across the runway. That moment brought Di Petsa’s spring/summer 2027 collection, named Holy Milk, to its finish.

Leigh-Anne completed the look with a dripping gold necklace and mismatched earrings. Her runway styling also featured tears down her face and a glossy wet-look hairstyle.

Leigh-Anne shares pregnancy emotions

Earlier this month, Leigh-Anne posted a mirror selfie wearing a brown bikini and reflected on the trimester.

She wrote: “Third trimester already – this pregnancy is going super quick it’s scary.”

She added: “Emotions and hormones are all over the place and on top of that the grind doesn’t stop.”

The singer said her family was excited to meet the baby, despite expecting an even busier household. Leigh-Anne announced the pregnancy in July with a social media video filmed while recording music in her studio.

Her former Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards shared their excitement beneath the post. The Don’t Say Love hitmaker and husband Andre Gray are already parents to five-year-old twin daughters.

Leigh-Anne discusses relationship with Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne also recently discussed earlier relationship struggles with footballer husband Andre Gray.

Speaking on Paloma Faith’s Mad, Sad and Bad podcast, she described lost trust and feelings of betrayal. She explained Andre later attended therapy and took steps towards changing his approach to their relationship.

Leigh-Anne said the couple worked through those difficulties and reached a happier point together. The pair married in June 2023 after welcoming their twins together.

Read more: Leigh-Anne Pinnock hits back at trolls in savage response following Strictly performance

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