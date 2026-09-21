Brooklyn Beckham shares heartbreaking statement following tragic death of Cindy Crawford’s son Presley at 27

Brooklyn Beckham and Paris Hilton have shared heartfelt tributes to Presley Gerber after his death aged 27.

The son of model Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Presley Gerber, died aged 27, with TMZ reporting that he died at a rehabilitation facility on Sunday. The cause of death was not disclosed. Friends have since remembered the model through emotional posts and comments on Instagram.

Presley Gerber, the son of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, has died at the age of 27 (Credit: Billy Bennight/AdMedia)

Brooklyn Beckham shares heartbreak over Presley Gerber

Brooklyn, also 27, posted a photograph showing the friends posing together. Alongside it, he wrote: “I am so heartbroken.”

He called Presley the kindest, said he would be greatly missed and ended his message with love. The post offered a brief but deeply personal glimpse of their friendship.

Paris Hilton remembers Presley’s gentle nature

Paris, 45, shared a photograph of herself with Presley on Instagram Stories. She said she was heartbroken and struggling to accept that his death was real.

Remembering his character, Paris wrote: “Presley, you were such a beautiful soul. So sweet, sensitive, kind and genuine.”

She also said she would cherish their laughter, conversations and time spent together. Her message expressed support for Presley’s family during what she described as an unimaginable time.

Hours before news of Presley’s death emerged, Paris had commented on his final main-feed Instagram post. She had written “Love you bro” beneath his Vuori modelling pictures, adding affectionate emojis.

Brody Jenner later left a dove and broken-heart emoji beneath the same post. The Hills star also wrote that he loved Presley, calling him his brother.

Fans also offered condolences and described Presley as a kind soul.

Brooklyn Beckham paid tribute to Presley (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Presley Gerber’s family had supported his recovery

Presley was the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber. His younger sister is model and actress Kaia Gerber.

He had previously spoken publicly about his mental health and drug struggles. In March, Presley discussed undergoing ibogaine treatment in Mexico, describing fear before the experience and hope afterwards.

His family responded publicly with encouragement. Cindy and Kaia both wrote that they were proud of him.

Read more: Victoria Beckham ‘conflicted’ as estranged son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz ‘consider surrogacy or adoption’

Rande praised his son’s courage and described facing difficult experiences as real strength. Their comments showed the public support Presley received while discussing recovery with followers.

His final main-feed Instagram post appeared last month and featured clothing from Vuori. That post has now become a place for friends and fans to share condolences.

Weeks earlier, Kaia told Vogue that her brother’s struggles had affected the whole family profoundly.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!