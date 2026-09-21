Michelle Keegan admits ‘it’s really hard’ as she opens up on life as a working mum: ‘I went in blinded’

Michelle Keegan has admitted she is “absolutely shattered” while balancing a demanding acting schedule with life as a first-time mum.

Speaking to Grazia, Michelle said The Blame’s long filming days left her exhausted while caring for her daughter overnight.

Her comments follow her decision to withdraw from another major ITV drama, reportedly because its schedule would limit family time.

A source told The Sun on Sunday that the hours were too intense and would keep Michelle away from her daughter.

Michelle has spoken candidly about working mum life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan admits The Blame workload was tough

Michelle agreed to star in The Blame before giving birth, when the ITV crime role had felt exciting.

She told Grazia that she went in “blinded.” At that point, she believed she could manage full-time work alongside motherhood, as many women do.

Michelle explained: “Listen, I think I went in blinded. Obviously I agreed to the role before I had Palma, because I was so excited by it. I think you just believe that you’re going to be fine. And of course I can do it, loads of women work full-time and are a mum. But it is hard. It’s really hard.

“I had long days and had to go home and learn a lot of lines for the next day and be fresh, but still look after the baby at night when she was up. Luckily Mark’s brilliant, he’s a great partner and he’s such a good dad as well.”

The reality brought long filming days, followed by learning lines at home and caring for her baby during night wakings.

She summed up the pressure simply: “But it is hard. It’s really hard.”

Michelle shares updates on Palma frequently (Credit: Instagram)

Mark Wright and family supported Michelle Keegan

Michelle said Mark Wright was a brilliant partner and father during the demanding shoot.

She also praised both families for supporting them as the couple managed work and parenting.

Their help mattered, although Michelle stressed it did not remove the exhaustion. On This Morning, Douglas Booth noted that Michelle was effectively combining two jobs.

Michelle also said learning lines added to the challenge and praised her co-star as brilliant. During the same interview, Michelle said her daughter was now running at 18 months.

Michelle and Mark welcomed their first child in March 2025.

Michelle credits Mark for making things easier (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan stepped back from another ITV role

Michelle was due to play a working-class barrister in the separate series, but withdrew months before filming.

The Sun on Sunday’s source said the project was scheduled directly after her Netflix drama The Woods.

The same source claimed Michelle could not commit because the hours would take her away for too long.

Earlier this year, Michelle described her first return to work after becoming a mother as daunting.

She said The Blame production team supported her and made the experience feel like working with family.

That support helped, but her latest interview describes a workload that remained punishing.

The Sun on Sunday’s source said Michelle remained dedicated to acting while needing to prioritise her family.

Read more: Michelle Keegan tells Mark Wright ‘you’re in trouble’ as he’s caught ‘lying’ on air