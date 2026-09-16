Michelle Keegan warns Mark Wright ‘you’re in trouble’ as he’s caught lying about his location live on air

Michelle Keegan caught husband Mark Wright out during a playful FaceTime interruption after discovering he was secretly playing golf.

The reveal unfolded on Heart Breakfast, where Michelle was promoting her new drama The Blame.

She had believed Mark was at home with their 18-month-old daughter, Palma.

The exchange came during Michelle’s return to work after becoming a mum, a transition she has described as daunting.

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Michelle Keegan discovers Mark Wright’s golf trip

Mark, 39, appeared via video from the course, immediately raising questions about where Palma was.

Michelle remarked, “Shock he’s at golf,” before asking: “I’ve got a question, where’s the baby?”

Mark answered: “She’s with my mum; she’s seeing her nanny today.”

Michelle told him: “You told me you weren’t golfing today. You’re in trouble!”

Mark tried to laugh off the discovery. “This is what I mean guys, you’ve got me in the doghouse!” he said.

Michelle teased Mark after he was found golfing (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Michelle Keegan discusses returning in The Blame

Michelle appeared on the programme to discuss The Blame, which casts her as DI Emma Crane.

It marks her first acting role since she and Mark welcomed Palma in March 2025.

Earlier this year, Michelle said: “Coming back to work after having a baby is quite daunting.”

She also said the production was supportive, leaving her feeling cared for among colleagues who felt like family.

The drama is scheduled to reach screens on 20 September.

The couple have shared occasional glimpses of their family life since Palma’s arrival.

Michelle Keegan keeps firm family boundaries

Michelle has previously discussed the intense scrutiny surrounding the couple’s plans to start a family.

She told Grazia last year that repeated speculation had led relatives to ask her questions.

That pressure eventually prompted her to stop discussing that part of her private life publicly.

Michelle also said growing older had made her feel more confident about her boundaries.

Michelle’s new drama is coming out soon (Credit: David Hindley / ITV)

Michelle Keegan balances filming and motherhood

Her new role comes alongside reports that family time has shaped another major career decision.

Michelle reportedly withdrew from an upcoming ITV drama only months before filming was expected to begin.

Jodie Whittaker was said to have replaced her as a working-class barrister.

The Sun on Sunday reported that Michelle had not signed a contract before leaving.

A source claimed the demanding schedule would have kept her away from Palma for too long.

The project was reportedly due to follow her Netflix drama The Woods, creating an intense filming run.

The source said Michelle remained dedicated to acting while juggling work, parenting and time with Palma.

Read more: Michelle Keegan reveals ‘disgusting’ eating habit as she admits: ‘It’s a bit gross’

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