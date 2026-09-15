Michelle Keegan has opened up about her “disgusting” eating habit during a playful confession live on Capital Radio on Tuesday.

She visited the breakfast show while promoting her new drama The Blame, her first role since becoming a mother.

Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby appeared surprised, but Michelle seemed happy to own the unusual choice.

Michelle revealed her eating habit on the radio today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle Keegan explains her mayonnaise ritual

Michelle summed up her unusual preference with one gleefully unapologetic admission.

“I have mayonnaise with my Chinese. And I don’t think that is a northern thing; I think that’s just disgusting. But I love it!” she said.

The declaration combined self-awareness with genuine enthusiasm. Chris then asked when she added mayonnaise and whether duck pancakes received the same treatment.

Michelle ruled out the pancakes. She said she adds the condiment immediately and prefers pairing it with chow mein.

Jordan then asked whether she squeezed or dipped. Michelle firmly chose the dipping method.

“I put Chow Mein, fork, dip, dip, dip,” she explained.

She also dips chicken wings into mayonnaise before eating them. After describing that routine, Michelle admitted: “It’s a bit gross, isn’t it?”

Chris reassured her that everyone had “flaws.” Sian joked that the team had finally discovered one of Michelle’s.

Her husband, Mark Wright, previously said Chinese takeaway and curry were among Michelle’s favourite meals. He described their lifestyle as balanced, with both working hard in the gym and staying healthy.

Michelle discusses The Blame after motherhood

Away from the condiment confession, Michelle used the appearance to discuss The Blame and her latest acting chapter. She plays DI Emma Crane in the drama.

Earlier this year, Michelle admitted returning to work after having a baby felt daunting. The role followed the birth of her daughter in March last year.

She said the production team supported her and ensured she felt looked after. Michelle likened the atmosphere to working with family.

Michelle admitted returning to work after having a baby felt daunting (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle reflects on family boundaries

Michelle has also discussed the intense scrutiny surrounding when she and Mark would start a family.

In a Grazia interview last year, she explained why repeated questions eventually became unwelcome. The couple married a decade before their daughter arrived.

That timeline prompted persistent speculation about their plans. Michelle said stories appeared weekly at one stage, while relatives also raised the subject.

Those questions pushed her to reconsider how much she shared publicly. She then decided to keep that part of her life private.

As she grew older, Michelle also became more confident about setting personal boundaries. The actress has since maintained a careful distinction between public and private matters.

Read more: Michelle Keegan shares rare photo of 1-year-old daughter Palma as she gushes in wholesome family update

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