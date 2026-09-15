John Torode has said his wife Lisa Faulkner’s breast cancer diagnosis “changed absolutely everything” for the couple.

Speaking to The Times, the former MasterChef presenter explained that health and time together now outweigh other concerns.

Lisa revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in July after a routine mammogram detected the disease. She later underwent major surgery following the diagnosis.

Lisa Faulkner revealed her cancer diagnosis in July (Credit: Splashnews.com)

John Torode says health now matters most after Lisa Faulkner’s cancer diagnosis

John discussed Lisa’s illness while reflecting on wider changes, including his 2025 exit from MasterChef.

“When doors close, something else opens up. It takes time, grieving takes time, but it has got to be about your positive attitude,” he said.

“But the most important thing to me is health and being with my wife, Lisa, and if I have that, everything else pales into insignificance. Lisa’s breast cancer diagnosis this year changed absolutely everything,” John continued.

Lisa praised the NHS for their hard work (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lisa explains her surgery and second opinion

Lisa said cancer made everyday life feel suddenly stark. She explained that other concerns quickly dropped away as her priorities became clearer.

“It changes everything. It feels like you are suddenly in a film of your life. Your life is stark. You suddenly realise what is important and the rest goes out of the window,” she explained.

Her diagnosis had been discovered through a routine mammogram. After initially being told she could lose her breast, Lisa sought a second opinion.

She consulted a female surgeon at Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead. The operation removed the cancer with clear margins and preserved her breast and nipple.

Lisa praised the NHS, saying it “has been amazing”.

Reflecting on the outcome, she said: “I’m very, very grateful to be here and well.”

Her diagnosis also revived painful memories of her mother’s death from cancer. Lisa said she previously shut down whenever cancer was mentioned.

She then had to accept that the disease was affecting her own life.

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