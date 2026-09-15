Kelly Osbourne reveals her dad Ozzy’s heartbreaking words to her just days before his death

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that her father, Ozzy Osbourne, gave her a final declaration of love before his death.

Speaking on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, Kelly said the conversation happened three days before his death. She recalled Ozzy explaining that “there was one man on this planet that truly loved you”.

His message ended simply: “And that man is me.”

Kelly had also shared one of Ozzy Osbourne’s final text messages in a Father’s Day tribute.

Kelly opened up about her father’s death (Credit: YouTube / We Need To Talk podcast)

Kelly Osbourne recalls asking Ozzy not to speak that way

Kelly said she began crying as the significance of the conversation became clear. She pleaded with him not to talk like that.

Her distress grew when Ozzy said he would not be around forever. Kelly said her father knew she struggled to trust that other people loved her.

He then reassured her: “But I love you more than anyone.”

Kelly closed the recollection with devastating words: “Three days later, he was gone.”

Her account puts their close bond at the centre of his final days. Sharon Osbourne has separately discussed Ozzy’s final words to her, adding another family perspective.

Ozzy Osbourne’s final show gave him his goodbye

Ozzy had returned to the stage shortly before his death for one last Black Sabbath performance. He reunited with Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward for a five-song set.

Kelly said the farewell allowed him to thank fans for the life their support had given him. She credited her mother with making his last ambition possible, despite his serious physical difficulties.

“My mum allowed him to die the happiest you’ve ever seen him,” Kelly said.

She added that one final show was all he wanted before his death. Kelly described Sharon’s work behind the event as crucial to delivering that farewell.

She regarded the concert as one of music history’s most incredible moments. Ozzy died at his Buckinghamshire home aged 76, with Sharon beside him.

The couple had been married for 43 years. Kelly said the musician died two weeks after the show.

Ozzy died last July (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Kelly Osbourne describes Ozzy’s daily suffering

Kelly also spoke candidly about how difficult daily life had become for her father. She said he was in severe pain and could no longer walk.

His mind remained present, she explained, while his body no longer worked properly.

Ozzy suffered a spinal injury after an accident at his Los Angeles home in 2019. The injury required surgery on his neck.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne cuts ties with sister as she makes heartbreaking confession: ‘It’s one of the hardest things of my life’

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s that year and revealed the diagnosis publicly a year later.

Kelly claimed Ozzy had been warned that performing the show could put his life at risk. According to her account, he continued because the concert mattered so deeply to him.

For Kelly, the private farewell sat beside the public goodbye Ozzy had worked towards.

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