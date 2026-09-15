John Torode has revealed he no longer speaks to former MasterChef colleague Gregg Wallace. The chef addressed their relationship during a recent interview.

His comments confirm the former MasterChef co-hosts are no longer in contact.

John told The Times that their connection had always centred on filming, rather than a friendship away from the cameras.

He said: “When we filmed, we filmed, and when we didn’t, we weren’t in touch. Why would it change now?”

His explanation presented the distance as unchanged from their working years, rather than a fresh falling-out. For John, the disclosure follows a period he described as “stressful” after his dismissal.

He also looked back at his viewing habits after stepping away from the BBC cooking programme.

Gregg and John worked together for years on MasterChef (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

John Torode reflects on stressful MasterChef firing

John was dismissed from MasterChef in 2025 after allegations that he had used “an extremely offensive racist term”. An inquiry later upheld the allegation.

The allegation concerned him singing along to Kanye West’s Gold Digger, which contains a racist slur, at a season filming wrap party in 2019.

John said last year that he had “no recollection” of the alleged incident.

The departures of John and Gregg followed separate findings connected with their work on MasterChef.

Gregg had been dropped by the BBC shortly before John’s dismissal, following claims about his conduct. A Banijay UK-commissioned investigation upheld 45 of 83 allegations of unacceptable behaviour against him.

Those allegations included claims of inappropriate sexual language and behaviour during his time on the programme. Gregg denied all the claims.

Asked about watching MasterChef, John told The Times he had viewed it only rarely while serving as a judge. He explained that hearing his own voice felt strange.

Now, however, he does not believe watching the show is necessary for him.

John said he no longer speaks with Gregg (Credit: BBC)

John Torode backs Grace Dent and MasterChef legacy

John remained on MasterChef for one further season alongside Grace Dent after Gregg’s departure. His reflections on that final partnership were notably warm.

“I loved working with her,” he said.

He also made clear that he still wants MasterChef’s legacy to continue beyond the upheaval. John highlighted the programme’s champions and the 2,500 people who had walked through its doors.

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He described meeting them as a privilege. That message separated his personal viewing choice from his support for the programme and those who competed.

John’s backing for Grace also ensured his reflections were not solely focused on the controversy. Instead, he placed the show’s participants at the centre of his hopes for its future.

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