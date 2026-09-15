Kym Marsh’s family ‘worried’ over her engagement to fiancé: ‘She falls very quickly’

Kym Marsh’s friends are reportedly worried she could be hurt again following her engagement to fiancé Tom Dickinson.

A source close to the actress told The Mirror that friends remain protective, despite being pleased about her happiness.

The claim follows Kym’s first-anniversary post with her fiancé on Instagram. Some followers questioned the romance, prompting Kym to push back publicly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kym Marsh (@marsh_kym)

Kym Marsh hits back after anniversary post with fiancé

Earlier this month, the former Coronation Street actress marked the milestone with photographs from several romantic locations.

Kym described Tom as her best friend and rock. She wrote: “I love you without measure and I am so lucky to be in love with my best mate.”

The star also said their first year together had been her favourite. She added that she was excited for their next adventure.

However, some critical replies questioned the speed of their relationship. Others made pointed remarks about Kym’s previous engagements and marriages.

Her follow-up message thanked supporters and insisted she was not worried about the critics. Tom also replied with an affectionate declaration of love.

Kym’s defiant response suggests she remains focused on the relationship. The Mirror’s source also claimed online criticism was not getting her down.

Kym’s fans are reportedly concerned (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Friends reportedly ‘worried’ about Kym Marsh

Tom proposed in Paris in March, after the couple had reportedly been together for seven months. He is 45, while Kym is 50.

The source claimed Kym believes the relationship will last. She has also reportedly spoken frequently to loved ones about her fiancé.

However, those close to her are said to have concerns about how quickly she falls in love.

“Kym is head over heels, and she wants the world to know it,” the source claimed.

“It’s the fourth time around, as people are quick to point it out, but she genuinely doesn’t care. She has always been in love with being in love and she falls very, very quickly. And as soon as she does, she thinks it will be forever. Sadly, experience has shown that this isn’t always the case,” they then continued.

The source then added: “Obviously, friends are worried because she falls in love so quickly. But that’s Kym’s character. They also know they’re never going to change her. And, by all accounts, he’s a really nice guy, so they’re just hoping and praying it lasts. All they want is Kym’s happiness.”

Kym has been married three times before (Credit: Cover Images)

Kym Marsh’s previous three marriages

A wedding to Tom would be Kym’s fourth marriage. She first married former EastEnders actor Jack Ryder in 2002.

Their marriage lasted seven years. Kym later said their contrasting personalities and lifestyles had contributed to the relationship ending.

She married Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas in 2012, before they separated the following year. The pair later divorced.

Kym then married Army Major Scott Ratcliff in 2021. Their marriage ended in 2023.

She subsequently separated from theatre producer Samuel Thomas in late 2024. Her relationship with Tom became public the following year.

In April 2025, Kym had said she did not intend to marry again following three unsuccessful marriages. Her latest engagement marks a change of heart.

Kym rose to fame with Hear’Say in 2001. She later became widely known through Coronation Street and now presents Morning Live.

ED! has contacted Kym’s representatives for comment.

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