Kym Marsh has honoured the second anniversary of her dad’s death with a touching tribute.

After living with terminal cancer, Kym’s dad David died in January 2024. The former Corrie star first announced his diagnosis in June 2021.

Following his death, Kym shared: “For the first time in my life….I have no words. I love you dad. Always and forever. Rest easy Pops. Goodnight God bless.”

Kym’s dad died in 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh honours late dad on anniversary of his death

In a new update, the Morning Live host has shared a wholesome, smiley selfie with David seven hours ago (January 12), writing: “2 years since you left us dad. We miss you every day. Life will never be the same without you.”

Kym continued: “What I would give for one more cuddle, one of your silly jokes or to hear your voice. I love you so very much poppa bear. I hope I’m making you proud. Always your shadow dad.”

The former Hear’Say member was flooded with support from many of her showbiz pals.

‘Legend of a man’

“The loveliest man and a super proud dad. Thinking of you & all your family xxx,” Nik and Eva Speakman wrote.

“He will be so very proud of you. All of my love to you. A big cuddle incoming,” Lisa Faulkner added.

“Legend of a man x,” Myleene Klass remarked.

“Hey Kym, sending my love and thoughts to you and Po,” Hollyoaks actor Louis Emerick said.

Kym becomes a grandmother again

In an Instagram post shared on Christmas Day (December 25), Kym announced her family had expanded and that she was now officially a grandmother to four children.

“Well what a wonderful Christmas gift this is!! Welcome to the world Bobby Saint Mykola Hoszowskyj!!!” she wrote, announcing her daughter had welcomed a son.

“He’s so beautiful! So so proud of my girl @listentoemilie she is a warrior!! And of my son in law @mikeyhoz for being her rock today!” Kym added.

“We are all in love!! Merry Christmas everyone.”

