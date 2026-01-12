Kym Marsh on Morning Live
Kym Marsh admits ‘life will never be the same without you’ as she pays tribute to dad

'We miss you every day'

Kym Marsh has honoured the second anniversary of her dad’s death with a touching tribute.

After living with terminal cancer, Kym’s dad David died in January 2024. The former Corrie star first announced his diagnosis in June 2021.

Following his death, Kym shared: “For the first time in my life….I have no words. I love you dad. Always and forever. Rest easy Pops. Goodnight God bless.”

Kym’s dad died in 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh honours late dad on anniversary of his death

In a new update, the Morning Live host has shared a wholesome, smiley selfie with David seven hours ago (January 12), writing: “2 years since you left us dad. We miss you every day. Life will never be the same without you.”

Kym continued: “What I would give for one more cuddle, one of your silly jokes or to hear your voice. I love you so very much poppa bear. I hope I’m making you proud. Always your shadow dad.”

The former Hear’Say member was flooded with support from many of her showbiz pals.

‘Legend of a man’

“The loveliest man and a super proud dad. Thinking of you & all your family xxx,” Nik and Eva Speakman wrote.

“He will be so very proud of you. All of my love to you. A big cuddle incoming,” Lisa Faulkner added.

“Legend of a man x,” Myleene Klass remarked.

“Hey Kym, sending my love and thoughts to you and Po,” Hollyoaks actor Louis Emerick said.

Kym becomes a grandmother again

In an Instagram post shared on Christmas Day (December 25), Kym announced her family had expanded and that she was now officially a grandmother to four children.

“Well what a wonderful Christmas gift this is!! Welcome to the world Bobby Saint Mykola Hoszowskyj!!!” she wrote, announcing her daughter had welcomed a son.

“He’s so beautiful! So so proud of my girl @listentoemilie she is a warrior!! And of my son in law @mikeyhoz for being her rock today!” Kym added.

“We are all in love!! Merry Christmas everyone.”

