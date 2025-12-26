Kym Marsh has become a grandmother again as she has announced that her daughter has given birth.

The former Corrie star took to social media to share the wholesome news, which didn’t go unnoticed by her followers.

In June, Kym’s oldest daughter, Emilie, revealed she was expecting her third child. The actress, 49, was already a grandmother to three beautiful kids, two from her daughter Emilie, and one – grandson Clayton – from her son, David.

Kym Marsh announces daughter has given birth

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (December 25), Kym announced she was officially a grandmother to four children.

“Well what a wonderful Christmas gift this is!! Welcome to the world Bobby Saint Mykola Hoszowskyj!!!” she wrote, announcing her daughter had welcomed a son.

“He’s so beautiful! So so proud of my girl @listentoemilie she is a warrior!! And of my son in law @mikeyhoz for being her rock today!” Kym added.

“We are all in love!! Merry Christmas everyone.”

In the adorable carousel upload, two of Kym’s grandchildren were captured holding the newborn in their lap while in front of the fire, wearing Santa-style costumes.

In the following slide, Bobby was photographed lying down wearing a cream hat and white gloves. Meanwhile, on the sofa, Emilie was bonding with her baby in her arms.

‘He is the most amazing gift for Christmas’

Following the announcement, Kym’s followers rushed to the comments section to offer their congratulations.

“What a beautiful Christmas gift. Congratulations to you all,” one user wrote.

“What wonderful news and the best present – congrats to all x,” another person shared.

“Congratulations Emily and Mikey on the safe arrival of little Bobby, so very proud of you, another beautiful great grandson for me xxx,” Kym’s mum, Pauline, added.

“Absolutely beautiful. He is the most amazing gift for Christmas,” a fourth said.

