Kym Marsh ‘quits Waterloo Road’ as she plans life overhaul after ‘dumping’ toyboy boyfriend 19 years her junior

Kym Marsh has reportedly quit Waterloo Road just months after she “dumped” her toyboy beau.

The actress, 49, joined the BBC show back in 2023 playing canteen worker Nicky Walters.

However, it has now been claimed that Kym has quit the drama in a bid to try “new things” amid her split from her boyfriend Samuel Thomas.

The actress has reportedly quit the show (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh ‘quits’ Waterloo Road

Kym was a firm favourite on BBC’s Waterloo Road playing Nicky Walters. However, fans who are hoping to see her in any future series will be disappointed…

According to The Sun, Kym’s upcoming 50th birthday milestone played a part in her deciding to quit Waterloo Road.

She just wanted to have some fun.

“Kym is in a new chapter of her life. She’s heading towards 50 and wants to try as many new things as she can,” a source alleged to the publication.

Why Kym ‘dumped’ toyboy beau

The star’s reported Waterloo Road exit comes after her split from boyfriend Samuel Thomas, 30 – who she met while working on 101 Dalmatians: The Musical, and reportedly “fell head over heels” in love with.

But the insider claims she called it quits with Samuel – who is 19 years younger – because she “wanted to have some fun”.

Kym recently ended things with her toyboy beau (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kym is ‘enjoying her freedom’

The source alleged: “One of the reasons she dumped Samuel was because she just wanted to have some fun and see where her work takes her.

“She’s already got a busy work and family life. And is very much enjoying her freedom and being able to take on exciting new projects wherever they may take her.”

ED! has contacted Kym’s representatives for comment.

Kym and Samuel’s split

It was reported back in February, that Ex-Coronation Street star Kym decided to split with Samuel before Christmas, once the pair had finished working on the 101 Dalmatians: The Musical.

“Kym and Sam fell head over heels when they first met and couldn’t wait to tell the world,” a source alleged The Sun.

They added: “But once Kym’s role in 101 Dalmatians ended it became harder to spend time together. And some of the magic they had at the beginning just disappeared.

“It’s such a shame, especially before Christmas but Kym surrounded herself with family.”

Read more: Kym Marsh reveals on Instagram the ‘turning point’ that made her stop smoking