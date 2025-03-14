Kym Marsh revealed in an Instagram video this week the moment that made her want to stop smoking.

The 48-year-old actress opened up about her smoking habit in a campaign for the government.

Kym spoke about her relationship with smoking (Credit: Coverimages.com)

Kym Marsh shares why she gave up smoking in Instagram charity video

In a video filmed for the Department of Health and Social Care for No Smoking Day earlier this week, Kym opened up about her smoking past.

Kym started smoking in her late teens and smoked on and off for the next 25 years before kicking the habit.

In the video, she said: “The final turning point was my grandchildren really, and obviously my kids. I think it was becoming a grandparent, and realising I’m still fairly young to be a grandparent and I’ve got the opportunity of doing some really amazing, adventurous things with them and I don’t want to cut that short.

“I knew that I shouldn’t be smoking, because my dad had a massive cardiac arrest when he was 49, and thankfully recovered and we got him for many more years, but that was all down to the fact that he was a very, very heavy smoker,” she then continued.

Kym Marsh on kicking the habit

The star then continued.

“And I just thought, come on Kym, this should be the time when you look at your life and go, actually, I want to be around. I’m not going to let something like what happened to my dad take me away from my grandchildren and my kids,” she said.

Describing herself as a “social smoker”, Kym revealed the hardest part of kicking the habit.

“For me, it was about trying to break that cycle of weekends and being out with my friends, choosing places that we went to that made it more difficult for smoking to be accessible, or being with people who didn’t smoke,” she said.

“I just tried to remove myself from those situations as much as possible. Eventually, I got to the point where I felt that I didn’t miss it any more,” she said.

Kym smiling on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

‘One of the hardest things I’ve done’

In the caption of her video, Kym spoke about her motivation for giving up the habit.

“Quitting smoking was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but it’s also one of the best decisions I’ve made for myself. The turning point for me was my family – I want to be around for as long as I can for both my children and grandchildren. That’s what keeps me motivated every single day,” she said.

“Stopping smoking made such a difference to my life – I just felt so much better for it.”

Fans and followers in the comment section sent their support.

“I smoked for about five years and giving up was one of the best things I have ever done,” one follower commented.

“Such a courageous thing to do especially being in television, well done,” another wrote.

“Gorge darling. And LOOK AT YOU! Flying high,” a third said.

