Kym Marsh ‘splits’ from ‘soulmate’ boyfriend 19 years her junior: ‘The magic just disappeared’

Kym Marsh has reportedly called it quits with her toyboy boyfriend Samuel Thomas.

TV star Kym, 49, and Samuel, 29, started dating back in July 2024. Kym went public with their romance via a series of heartfelt Instagram posts, in which Kym referred to Samuel as her “soulmate”.

However, after a six-month romance, it has now been reported that Kym has ended things with her toyboy beau.

Kym Marsh ‘breaks up’ with boyfriend

Ex-Coronation Street star Kym and Samuel met while working on 101 Dalmatians: The Musical, and reportedly “fell head over heels”.

But according to The Sun, Kym decided to split with Samuel before Christmas, once the pair had finished the musical.

“Kym and Sam fell head over heels when they first met and couldn’t wait to tell the world,” a source alleged to the publication.

‘The magic they had just disappeared’

They added: “But once Kym’s role in 101 Dalmatians ended it became harder to spend time together and some of the magic they had at the beginning just disappeared.

“It’s such a shame, especially before Christmas but Kym surrounded herself with family.”

ED has contacted Kym’s representative for comment.

Kym’s defiant response to backlash

Throughout their romance, Kym and Samuel both expressed their affection openly on social media.

In a previous post, Kym wrote: “Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times. @samuelthomasuk I love you #beautiful #soulmate #loveyou.”

Samuel reciprocated with a romantic black-and-white photo of them kissing. He captioned the image: “I didn’t expect you, but here you are. I love you.”

However, not all the feedback was supportive. The couple faced harsh comments prompting them to defend their relationship.

Kym addressed one of the trolls directly, saying: “It’s time to grow up and get on with your own life instead of giving hate to someone else’s life.”

She added to another: “I wonder what’s missing from your life that you need to comment on others. Sad really.”

