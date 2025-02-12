Coronation Street star Kym Marsh teases potential Michelle Connor return to soap: ‘Never say never’

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has teased a future Michelle Connor return to Weatherfield years after her exit.

Fans have been hoping that Michelle will return for quite a while now, and Kym hasn’t ruled it out.

Whilst she’s currently busy with other projects, she’s up for returning to the cobbles in the future.

Kym would be up for returning (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh up for return to soap as Michelle Connor

It’s been over five years since Kym Marsh’s Michelle Connor was last seen on our screens in Weatherfield.

Viewers may remember that, in 2019, she left the Street to move to Ireland after scamming Robert Preston out of the Bistro and getting the cash from selling it.

She hasn’t been seen on the soap since, although she has often been mentioned by both Ryan and Carla.

Now though, Kym Marsh has suggested that we could well see Michelle back on Corrie again in the future.

Speaking to The Sun, Kym teased: “I’d never say never to going back as I absolutely adore Coronation Street and I had some of my best years there.

“I learned so much on that show and I made so many friends.

“But I left to kind of pursue other projects and I’m still in the middle of doing that, but, maybe one day!”

Kym has appeared on Strictly and Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh’s career after the cobbles

After departing from Corrie in 2019, Kym’s career has definitely remained busy.

She appeared in the television drama series, The Syndicate in 2021 as Donna, also previously starring in The Loss Adjuster as Angie Dyer.

Kym also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and made it to the quarter-finals before exiting the dancing competition.

More recently, she has played the role of Nicky Walters in the Waterloo Road reboot and has taken to the stage as Cruella in One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

But, when could she return to the Street as Michelle? Only time will tell…

