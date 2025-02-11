Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Rob suffers suspicious injury as police investigation is sparked

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Rob Donovan is found unconscious at the bottom of some stairs as an investigation starts up.

Elsewhere, Julie Carp returns and reunites with Todd. But, why is she back in Weatherfield?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers next week 1. Rob’s seriously injured

Mandy gets suspended from work as someone finds out about her relationship with Rob. At the hospital, Mandy then tells Carla that Rob’s taken a bad turn… She then starts to turn on Carla.

Meanwhile, Rob lies unconscious at the bottoms of some stairs. Later on, Kit and Craig start investigating what happened to Rob. And it isn’t long before Lisa’s brought in for questioning about what happened… But, is Rob still alive?

2. Ryan’s suspicious of Bobby

Ryan puts pressure on Daisy to pay Carla the money she owes ASAP. After this, Ryan follows Bobby into the factory after hearing him agreeing to pick up some cash for someone…

3. Julie’s back

Billy and Todd head to the hotel for a tea dance event for singles. Billy panics when a couple of men offer to buy them a drink though and leaves.

George then has a go at Todd for bringing Billy to the event but Todd’s not fully focused on what George is saying.

Instead, he’s spotted someone in the hotel who he recognises – it’s Julie Carp! But, why is she back in the area?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 4. Daisy lies to Kit and Daniel

Daniel and Kit beg Daisy to tell them who the baby daddy is but she lies to them that she hasn’t received the results yet.

5. Abi struggles

With Kev at the hospital for his surgery, it’s all too much for Abi who heads off to wait in the car park. But then she spots a gurney with a sheet over it and pulls the sheet back, getting a right shock by what she sees.

Afterwards, Abi attends her first therapy session and informs Kevin that it went well. She then feels ready to be there to support him through his cancer journey.

6. Kevin goes in for surgery

Debbie takes Kev to the hospital for his operation but Jack fails to join him. When Kevin wakes up, he’s disappointed that Abi’s not there with him.

Sally and Tim then visit Kevin at the hospital and try to stop him discharging himself to be with Abi.

7. Mick and Lou’s relationship trouble

Mick and Lou’s relationships seems to hit a rough patch when Mick breaks Lou’s late Nan’s vase. Gemma then encourages Ches to speak to Mick and help him make amends with his wife.

Chatting to Ches, Mick makes out that he recognises him from the market when he used to sell dog collars. Mick then starts blasting loud music as is confronted by George. As he promises to turn it down, Chesney is suspicious…

