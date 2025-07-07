Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Nate’s funeral commences

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, the Dingles gatecrash Nate Robinson’s funeral as John Sugden crumbles under the pressure.

Elsewhere, Charity makes Sarah a huge offer. What could it be?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Sarah looks for a surrogate

Charity sets out to help Sarah find a surrogate after an unsuccessful search through the surrogate agencies.

Charity then pays a visit to Vic and gives her a lot to think about when asking her if she’d consider being Sarah’s surrogate. With Charity running out of other options, Cain helps her look into other ways to make Sarah’s dreams come true.

Sarah’s not happy that Charity went behind her back to ask Victoria about a potential surrogacy, as Cain is frustrated when a potential surrogate fails to show up from the agency.

Ryan informs him that he’s been scammed, with Cain then causing a scene in the Woolpack.

Sarah then realises that she’ll probably never be a mum, with Charity then making the impulsive offer of being Sarah’s surrogate.

Cain has a go at Charity for making such a big offer, and keeping it a secret from Mack.

Sarah doesn’t know how to feel when she realises that Mack hasn’t been informed of Charity’s plans.

2. Lewis has high hopes

Lewis tells Ross that he’ll have to leave the village if he wants to start up his dream of running his own business.

And, Lewis’ new menu for the cafe proves to be successful although Nicola’s not impressed that only Brenda is reaping in the rewards.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 3. John plays the ‘hero’

John Sugden is unable to stop Aaron from attending Nate’s funeral as he worries about the event. At the surgery, John realises his next appointment is with Owen (the person who spiked Robert). With Owen recognising him, John kicks Owen out.

Robert’s grateful for John’s actions and thanks him in front of Aaron. However, he’s secretly still suspicious of his brother…

4. Nate’s remembered

With Cain still blaming Tracy, Aaron asks John to talk to her about reconsidering the Dingles attending the funeral. But, Tracy won’t budge.

In the pub, after Tracy learns she’s entitled to Nate’s life insurance, Cain has a go at her for preventing him from saying a proper goodbye to his son. With tensions high, things are made worse when Nate’s mum Cara turns up.

Sam informs Cain of Tracy getting Nate’s life insurance. Cain then thinks it might be a motive for murder, telling Tracy that the Dingles will be at the funeral and there’s nothing she can do about it.

It turns out that Cain stayed true to his word as the Dingles turn up and start an argument at Nate’s funeral.

John calls for a truce but ends up replacing Tracy in giving the eulogy.

Realising that DS Walsh is present at the funeral, John starts to crumble. But, will he confess to murdering Nate?

5. Paddy struggles to face his fears

Ready for a day at the vets alone, Paddy tries to remain strong. However, he’s left panicking when a customer with a big dog walks in.

He’s so affected that he can’t treat the dog, shutting up the vets. He then informs Mandy Dingle of his new fear of dogs.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 6. Bear wanders

Bear’s seen once more but he’s not ready to reach out to Paddy. What’s going on with him?

Read more: 5 theories on what Robert is planning now that he has teamed up with Kim

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an early release at 7am on ITVX.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs weekdays at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm on ITV3.

Follow our Facebook page @EmmerdaleInsider for the latest Emmerdale news, spoilers and gossip. Or find us on Twitter @EmmerdaleInside. Leave us a comment, we want to hear your thoughts!