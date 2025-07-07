Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Mick Michaelis escapes prison

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Mick Michaelis escapes prison and makes a violent return back to the Street.

Elsewhere, Lisa fails to act as Dev’s shop is robbed.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Mick escapes prison

Realising his family is crumbling, Mick Michaelis breaks out of prison and heads back to Weatherfield to demand to see his kids and take them on the run.

Brody realises that Sally and Tim are taking his sister Joanie out for a taster day at Weathy High, and quickly calls Mick on his prison burner phone.

With some kids quizzing Joanie on her parents, Joanie’s emotional as Sally is called to collect her from school.

Mrs Crawshaw and Daniel worry when Mick turns up at the school and demands to see his daughter.

Mick’s not happy when he learns Sally’s already taken Joanie. He then locks Daniel and Mrs Crawshaw in the office and legs it. He’s a man on a mission…

2. Mick’s back on the Street

With Sally deciding to give Joanie a tour of the factory, Mick heads to the Street followed by Kit.

Will Mick be able to escape with his family or will he put anyone in danger in the factory?

3. Lauren’s catching feelings

Lauren invites Aadi Alahan round for dinner, apologising for her attitude towards him.

Aadi accepts the invite but doesn’t know that Lauren’s catching feelings for him.

4. Aadi’s threatened in the shop

A masked robber enters the shop and threatens Aadi with a wrench. Aadi then tells Asha that he was forced into opening the safe.

With Asha telling Aadi he’s not to blame, Aadi tells the police that the robber took £6k but they’re insured.

Bernie senses Aadi’s not telling them everything though…

And, it’s not long before Dev returns home ready for updates… But, how will he react to the robbery?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 5. Kit faces surgery

After confronting Mick, Kit is rushed into hospital for life-saving surgery.

Sarah, Bernie and Gemma all fear for Kit, with Bernie also worrying about Brody who hasn’t been seen since the other night.

6. Ronnie teams up with Kevin

Ronnie tells Debbie to retract her ridiculous offer for No.6 but she won’t listen. They’ve lost out to Carla, but Debbie’s desperate to turn things around.

Ronnie then informs Kevin Webster that Debbie’s set on buying No.6 so that she can be near him to support him through his cancer treatment.

Kevin feels guilty and tells Debbie that she shouldn’t be making huge decisions because of his illness.

7. Sam’s traumatised

Nick tries to speak to Sam about the incident with Mick at school, but Sam won’t open up.

Hope then tells Nick that Lily hid in a classroom but wouldn’t let Sam in.

Nick is furious and tries to speak to David about what happened.

8. Lisa fails to act

Lisa Swain spots the masked robber and freezes.

Carla’s baffled and questions why Lisa didn’t arrest him. Lisa then fails to discuss the matter…

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

