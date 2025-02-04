Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as the Street pays respects at Mason’s funeral

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, the residents of Weatherfield gather to mourn Mason at his funeral.

Elsewhere, Carla worries that Rob will back out when her transplant operation is delayed.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Carla’s transplant is delayed

Mandy the prison guard visits Rob in his cell and kisses him after talking through their plan.

Rob is later rushed to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction to some antibiotics. Carla visits Rob at the hospital as Mandy informs Carla that the consultant needs to talk to her, then proceeding to uncuff Rob…

Back at the prison, Carla visits Rob again and tells him about an email she’s received telling her that Rob is a donor match and that the transplant operation will happen the next day.

However, the doctor then explains that there’s been a delay with the operation, with Carla worrying that this will give Rob time to pull out. But, is she right to worry?

2. Ches and Gemma make a new friend

Gemma makes a new friend as she admires how Lou questions Aadi over the price of night-time pulls-ups. Lou then recognises Gemma as a mum from Bessie Street and invites her for a drink.

With Ches telling Gemma that he thinks he’s seen the silver van again, Gemma tells him that Lou and her partner Mick are moving nearby and she’s arranged for them to meet for a drink later.

3. Leanne’s lonely

Leanne’s not feeling her best as she waits to see whether she’ll be charged whilst the forensics look at some new evidence. In the pub, Cassie tells Leanne that she fancies Steve.

Leanne tells her to shoot her shot, upset at all of the happy couples celebrating Valentine’s Day whilst she’s all alone.

4. Sally supports Kevin

Sally goes with Kevin to get his results as he’s told that he needs an operation.

Kevin then heads home and reveals his results to Jack. Abi then tries to cook Kev a Valentine’s meal but Debbie finds her in a state. This sparks an idea…

Coronation Street spoilers next week 5. Dev prepares to leave for India

Dev tells Bernie that he needs to go to India to visit his Aunty Gita who has had a fall. He then asks her to join him and books the flights. Aadi’s left in charge of the businesses whilst he’s gone.

6. Andy and David talk robbery

Kevin shows Nick and Shona the CCTV of the arsonist who started the fire but Shona’s horrified by what she sees, quickly trying to act normal.

Adam tries to get Kit to release David as he doesn’t have any evidence that he started the fire, with Nick apologising for ever suspecting his brother.

Later, David meets up with Andy and is handed £2k for helping with the robbery. He then offers a bigger job him. But, will David accept?

7. Emotions high at Mason’s funeral

Maria, Liam, Yasmeen, Tim, Dylan, Lisa and Betsy all gather to pay their respects to Mason on the day of his funeral.

Abi contemplates joining the mourners but rushes off, heading to speak to Dr Gaddas about her hallucinations. But, will she finally get some support?

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Abi suffers visions of Seb

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!