Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as the Platt house goes up in flames with lives at risk

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, the Platt house goes up in flames as Max and Toyah’s lives are put on the line.

And, the fingers are starting to point at David and Leanne… But, who started the fire?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 1. The Platt house goes up in flames

With David meeting up with Andy to go over their plan, David realises that the Platts will be gathered for Sarah’s birthday celebrations. He then tells Sarah that he can’t make it because he’s at a client’s house.

With the Platt party underway, Sally turns up at the Bistro and tells everyone that the Platt house is on fire. Someone had put a lit rag through the No.8 letterbox. Nick, Max and Shona rush inside as they worry that Lily is in there.

Fortunately, Lily is safe. But, the same can’t be said for everyone.

Coronation Street spoilers next week 2. Toyah and Max in danger

With the house on fire, Max goes into the flames to search for Lily. Shona also joins him in searching upstairs.

Nick finds Toyah unconscious on the floor and tends to her. Shona then heads outside and panics whilst telling David that Max is trapped.

Chaos follows as No.8 explodes, with everyone on the Street standing back to watch the flames burst.

3. Max’s life is on the line

As the firefighters and paramedics arrive on the scene, David and Shona are horrified to see a firefighter carry Max’s lifeless body into an ambulance. David jumps into the ambulance with Max, trying to hold onto some hope.

At the hospital, Shona starts asking David questions about the fire but he insists that it wasn’t his fault.

Lauren and Shona then wait for news as Kit turns up and reveals that the fire was arson. David is quick to accuse Logan of being the one behind it but he’s feeling guilty himself for causing all of this by stealing the money.

4. David’s arrested

Andy starts looking for David, with Sarah offering to pass him a message but he’d rather not. Todd recognises Andy and informs Sarah that he was an old friend of Paul’s who went to prison for insurance fraud.

Sarah and Nick put two and two together and suspect that David was working with Andy on an insurance scam. When questioned by Kit, David shares his alibi – he was in Denton with Andy. Kit shuts down David’s alibi though by telling him that Andy denies seeing him. David’s then arrested…

Coronation Street spoilers next week 5. Abi unravels

Livid Abi finds out that Toyah was the one to report her to social services, whilst Toyah watches Hope’s livestream of a seance from No.8 and rushes to the house to stop it.

Abi also hears about the livestream from Jack and goes round to the Platt house to confront Toyah over reporting her. Toyah then accidentally knocks over a bottle of wine which Abi hallucinates as Seb’s blood. Abi smacks Toyah mid-panic attack…

Later on, Kev and Debbie worry that they haven’t heard from Abi as she hasn’t answered their calls. Kevin then answers a call from Wendy and discovers that Abi collected Alfie an hour ago.

Kevin then admits to Debbie that one of the jerry-cans from the garage is missing, and a hooded figure was looking for one on the CCTV. Abi then speaks to Kevin and confesses to having hallucinations of Seb. Can he support her through this?

6. Leanne acts suspicious

With Toyah heading to hospital for smoke inhalation, Leanne sits with Nick in the waiting room. Nick then accuses Leanne of starting the fire but she denies this.

She then reaches into her coat pocket and pulls out a box of matches… Steve then confronts Leanne for making out that she was visiting Oliver’s grave when the fire happened. Leanne then confesses to having no idea where she was because she was completely drunk and out of it.

She remembers seeing Toyah go into No.8, but then just remembers waking up in Victoria Garden with some matches in her pocket. Will Leanne go to the police?

7. Carla and Rob move forward with their transplant plans

Carla tells Lisa that Rob is being tested to see whether he’s a match for the transplant. If he is, they’ll need to pay the deposit.

Carla then visits her brother in the prison and informs him that the tests will be carried out in the prison. Rob’s not happy that they’ll be taken in the prison rather than the hospital…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

