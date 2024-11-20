Coronation Street were reported to be filming fire and explosion scenes last night (Tuesday, November 19), and Lucy Fallon has teased danger ahead for the Platts.

Reports of a huge fire stunt over on the cobbles circulated this week, with cast being said to be filming ‘explosion’ scenes.

And, now, it looks like the Platts are involved in this huge stunt in one way or another…

Are the Platts in trouble? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street films explosion stunt scenes

Recently, a post on a local Facebook page informed residents near the Corrie set of a planned disruption. And, it revealed that Coronation Street will be filming some huge house fire scenes this week.

The post, shared to a group in Claremont, Weaste and Seedley, said: “We have been given notice and warning of loud explosions and fire effects being used as part of a dramatic film shoot at Salford Quays/Trafford Park.

“Coronation Street will be reconstructing a house fire on Coronation Street Film Set, Trafford Wharf Road, Trafford Park. This will be from Monday 18th November until Thursday 21st November between the hours of 16.00-02.30.

“Smoke and flames will be used at intermittent times during this period which may be seen by the public. On Tuesday 19th November between the hours of 22.00-23.00 they will be recreating an explosion. This will be a short bust like a firework going off with a noise of up to 100db .

“If for any reason they do not get to do this before 23.00hrs on Tuesday 19th they will do it on Wednesday 20th between 17.00-19.00.”

Lucy’s been busy filming (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon teases Platt involvement in fire

Last night, on the night of the ‘explosion’ referenced in the Facebook post, Lucy Fallon shared a story on Instagram.

This was captioned: “Night shoot slay.” An image then saw Lucy sitting next to Julia Goulding and Paddy Bever whilst wearing big, red coats.

Lucy was filming with Julia and Paddy (Credit: @lucyfallonx via Instagram Stories)

Lucy’s post looks to ‘confirm’ that the Platts will be involved in the fire scenes. With the stunt being house fire based, could the Platt house be in trouble? We do know that the family’s house is currently up for sale…

We are also aware that a popular Corrie family will find their lives to be at risk in these scenes.

A source told the Metro: “The early part of the year is going to kick off the new era of Corrie with a bang pretty literally and one of the show’s core families are right at the heart of the fire storyline.

“With a new boss at the helm, the show isn’t pulling any punches and it’s fair to say some fan-favourite lives are on the line.” But, will everyone survive the ordeal? Are the Platts in huge danger?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.