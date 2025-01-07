Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Abi suffers visions of Seb after Mason’s death

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Abi suffers visions of Seb as she struggles to process Mason’s death.

Elsewhere, Lauren’s trial kicks off. But, will she end up going to prison?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Mason’s death sends Abi spiralling

With the Weatherfield residents learning that none of Mason’s family will be attending his funeral, Billy decides to conduct the funeral service in a change of heart. Mason’s death has a huge impact on Abi, with Toyah believing that Abi needs professional support.

Abi dismisses Toyah’s concerns but then starts to replay Mason’s stabbing in her mind. She then heads to Seb’s memorial garden to talk to him. Seeing visions of Seb, Abi struggles and soon starts accusing Debbie of taking Alfie from her. Can Abi accept that she needs some help?

2. Kevin makes an alarming discovery

Kevin confides in his sister that he’s found a lump. Debbie then encourages him to be honest about it with Abi. Taking Debbie’s advice, he finds Abi in the memorial garden in a state and stops himself from telling her what’s been going on with his health.

Kevin is referred for tests by Dr Gaddas, then opening up to Tim about his worries before heading home to find Abi asleep. With Abi lashing out at him, Kevin blurts out that he might have testicular cancer. How will Abi react?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 3. Dylan’s charged

Sean tells Dylan that the police have arrested Matty after finding CCTV footage of them disposing of the knife. Betsy then finds Dylan with a bottle of vodka at the precinct, clearly struggling to cope.

Later on, at the police station, Kit tells Dylan that he’ll be charged for possession of a bladed article. What will this mean for his future?

4. Lauren’s trial commences

Lauren worries ahead of her trial and tells Max that they should break up as she’ll likely be inside for 20 years and he should look towards a future without her.

In court, the trial starts. Lauren is soon branded to be a liar by the prosecution as Bobby and Nina watch on with concern. Lauren’s barrister then tells Lauren back at the prison that things are very up in the air regarding the outcome of the trial.

In prison, Brie tries to get inside of Lauren’s head by suggesting that Frankie would be better off growing up without his mum. But, will Frankie and Lauren get the chance to reunite?

5. Things are made awkward for Daisy

Daisy offers to collect Bertie’s cake from the bakery before Bethany informs her that she’s been offered her dream job in London. Daisy encourages her to go ahead and move there with Daniel. At Bertie’s birthday party, Bethany’s jealous of Bertie spending time with Daisy and things soon escalate, with Daisy ending up heading to hospital with fears of a twisted ankle.

At the hospital, Daisy’s told that it’s safe to have an X-ray whilst pregnant, with Kit and Daniel finding out her baby secret. They’re bound to have questions… Daniel later reckons he’s the dad and is blackmailed over this dilemma by Cassie after he suspects her of drugging Ken…

6. Bobby’s visit to Rob takes a turn

Ryan tells Bobby that Carla would never accept a kidney from Rob but Bobby ignores his warning and heads to the prison. He listens as Rob admits that he’s found religion and wants to offer his kidney to his sister.

Bobby’s visit soon takes a turn when Matty Radcliffe pulls out a knife in the visiting room and starts holding everyone hostage. Lisa then informs Carla that there’s a hostage situation. Carla then worries about Bobby, telling Betsy that Rob is a murderer. But, will Bobby and Rob both survive the hostage ordeal?

7. Carla needs some cash – fast

Carla tells Bobby that Rob’s religious reform is just for show and she would never trust him again. Bobby promises Carla that Rob’s truly changed and encourages her to visit him in prison and to listen to what he has to say.

As Rob tries to get through to Carla, she realises that she’d have to go private if she accepted Rob’s donation. It could cost £100,000 to keep a prisoner in hospital for the operation. Can Carla find the cash?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

