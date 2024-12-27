Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Rob Donovan makes a dramatic return in a bid to save Carla

In Coronation Street spoilers for the coming weeks, Rob Donovan reappears in the soap as Bobby tries to get him to help Carla.

Elsewhere, Mason is stabbed by his brothers and is rushed to hospital, sparking resurfaced trauma for Abi.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Bobby begs for Rob Donovan’s help

Betsy tells Lisa that she was the brains behind the factory robbery, with Lisa heading to the hospital to confront Carla over the secret. Carla explains to her that she only kept it a secret to protect her, with Lisa being more appreciative at this revelation. Later on, Bobby also visits Carla and offers to donate a kidney.

Devastated, Carla is told that she does indeed need a kidney transplant. Ryan then hopes that he’s a match so he can donate his kidney but Carla won’t allow it. Carla then wonders where Bobby is…

She has no idea that Bobby is visiting his dad Rob in prison. Bobby asks Rob if he will donate a kidney to Carla. But, how will this go down with Rob?

Coronation Street spoilers 2. Mason is stabbed

Mason decides to leave Weatherfield to get away from Matty and Logan. After he makes this decision, Abi has words with him when she catches him stealing heather from Seb’s memorial garden.

With Sally trying to help get Betsy back on Mason’s side following his brothers’ involvement in Becky’s death, Mason apologises to Liam for bullying him.

With Kit on their case about the WWII helmet discovery, Mason’s brothers then corner Mason who has met up with Dylan. They then attack him whilst Dylan manages to escape.

At the play area, Abi finds Mason with a huge injury after being stabbed. She tries to stop the blood from leaking out with her scarf.

Asha and the other paramedics arrive on the scene as Dylan tells them that Mason’s brothers stabbed him with a zombie knife. Betsy and Abi try to reassure Mason that he’ll come through this as he’s taken to hospital.

With news of the stabbing getting out, Abi gets Mason’s stabbing confused with Seb’s attack. She then becomes really protective of Alfie and accuses Toyah of trying to abduct him. Has Mason’s stabbing brought everything back up for Abi?

3. A mixture of emotions for the Winter-Browns

After making a hoax call that delayed the paramedics from reaching Mason, Joseph fesses up to Kit at the police station. Craig then tells Ches and Gemma who are left fuming. Joseph then tells them that Hope spurred him to do the fake phone call.

Despite this trouble, there’s also some good news for the Winter-Browns though as Joseph is let off with a youth caution. The family then celebrates cashing in on Les’ death, toasting to the £20k cheque they received. Is this the end of all their financial worries?

4. Dev proposes again

With the family celebrating, Dev decides to propose to Bernie again. But, will she accept this time around?

Coronation Street spoilers 5. Goodbye Evelyn

Evelyn gets ready to move into her student halls, really excited to get started with her Law degree. She shares an emotional goodbye with Roy, who makes it known that he’ll really miss her.

Evelyn’s family and friends then gather for a final drink with her before Tyrone tells her that the car is packed and it’s time to leave for her new adventure.

6. Kit deals with the Radcliffe brothers

Sarah advises David to forgive Shona and move on, with Kit then being informed by Shona that the Radcliffe brothers are currently at the Freshco carpark.

With Kit giving Shona an urgent warning to get out of there over the phone, Sarah overhears and tries to make David aware that Shona’s in danger. He doesn’t give Sarah time to explain and, after a misunderstanding, drives off in his car and is out for Kit’s blood. Will Sarah be able to stop him?

