Coronation Street: As Betsy brings up mum Becky, fresh theories on death twist

Betsy mentioned putting flowers on her mum Becky Swain’s grave on Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, November 20), and Lisa felt awful for forgetting the occasion.

Lisa then headed to the Rovers to drown her sorrows and started up some drunk singing, much to Carla’s amusement.

But, as Betsy mentions her late mum Becky on her birthday, here’s a list of fresh theories on what really happened to her.

Was Kit involved? (Credit: ITV)

1. Kit Green was involved in her death?

We all know how much Kit talks down to Lisa at work despite her being his superior. He also took pleasure in arresting her on suspicion of having something to do with Joel’s death.

And, let’s not forget the comment he made about Lisa capitalising off of Becky’s death whilst Kit was talking to Ryan.

But, could Kit know something about Becky’s death? Was he involved?

One fan suggested: “Definitely think it’s Kit who killed Joel & he’s trying to frame Lisa. Maybe he had something to do with Becky’s death too… Either way, how dare he arrest Swainy in front of Carla though.”

The theory happened to be wrong about Kit killing Joel, but did he kill Becky instead on Coronation Street?

Lisa thinks Mason’s brother knows something… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: 2. The Radcliffe brothers killed Becky?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Lisa brings Matty Radcliffe in for questioning after an attack on Carla is made at the factory.

When Matty then makes a comment about Becky, Lisa’s certain he had something to do with her death. And, fans think so too.

One fan wrote: “Imagine if Mason’s brothers did have something to do with Becky being killed. Imagine poor Betsy trying to process that her boyfriend’s brothers were responsible.”

But, is Lisa right to suspect that Matty was at the scene at the time of Becky’s death?

This would be a real twist indeed (Credit: ITV)

3. Becky’s actually alive?

Whilst really unlikely, it has been suggested on social media that Becky is actually alive and didn’t die at all.

Considering how much Lisa and Betsy have mourned Becky, and how we know Becky has a grave, this theory seems pushing it slightly.

But… we suppose anything can happen in Soapland.

Referencing fans believing Becky to still be alive, one fan wasn’t impressed with this idea and commented: “Why are people saying Becky might still be alive? Are you joking? Lisa and Betsy have been grieving for her ever since we’ve known them. People are allowed to be dead and stay dead guys.”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What did you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix