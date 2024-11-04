In Coronation Street, Kit Green has directly entered the running for the potential murderer of Joel Deering as he becomes the seventh whodunnit suspect.

Tonight’s episode (Monday, November 4) was a tough one for Kit, who started with Daisy rumbling his act. Ryan had revealed to her that Kit had been grilling her for information about Daisy, which she thought was controlling.

Later, we saw a series of flashbacks which framed Kit as another suspect in Joel’s death. But is he the one responsible?

Kit lied to Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Kit flashbacks

Daisy helped Kit carry some boxes out of the Rovers for his move. However, when regaining her balance she noticed a bottle of half-empty vodka. After an enquiry, Kit admitted to taking it but joked that it was recently and he would square it with Jenny.

Later, we saw a flashback of Kit taking a huge swig from the bottle one night in a dark, empty pub.

Daisy confronted Kit after she learned that he lied about the bottle from Jenny. But one step ahead, Kit blamed it on his grief from Paul’s death. Daisy comforted him.

Afterwards, Kit tried to place blame on Lisa Swain, after the police discovered a message she wrote out and deleted. In it, she threatened to end Joel if he didn’t stay out of Betsy’s life.

Kit maintained the red car lead was a dead end. But this didn’t seem quite true, after a flashback showed him driving erratically before spotting Joel and pulling over (smashing a wing mirror in the process).

It appears Kit is still keen on framing Lisa, as he told Daisy he can prove her guilt. Could it be a cover up for his own crime?

Could Kit be placing the blame on Lisa? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Killer Kit?

After some reassurance he’s a “good guy,” we saw him approach Joel. In the dramatic flashback showdown, he manhandled a beaten-up Joel.

He warned Kit he shouldn’t act, because Joel knew that Kit had planted false evidence to frame Nathan Curtis. Kit tried to play him, but Joel reminded him Nathan was his client.

In the end, Joel got back in his car after Kit was left unsure about whether his alibi would hold up to the police.

So Joel got away… or did he?

We haven’t seen Joel’s murder yet, so who’s to say Kit didn’t follow Joel and kill him after this threats? The motive is certainly there. We know Kit is no stranger to bending the rules to get what he wants, as we saw with Daisy.

But we still have suspicions from other characters. It could have been Dee-Dee, Lauren, Lisa, or even Betsy.

We saw Dee-Dee approaching Joel’s car with a crowbar, but she stopped. Could she have spotted Kit, which made her rethink her actions? Or did she swing the final blow?

Plus Lisa is hiding bruises which she said were caused by a car accident. Could it have been Kit who mowed her down? Perhaps she was in his way when he was pursuing Joel…

Kit is hiding something, that’s for sure… But, did he kill Joel? And if not… then who did?

