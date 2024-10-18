Coronation Street: Dee-Dee ‘confirmed’ as Joel’s killer in flashback scenes – but did she really do it?

Coronation Street tonight saw Dee-Dee placed as the prime suspect in the Joel murder investigation.

In Friday’s episode (October 18) we saw a series of flashbacks which showed Dee-Dee approaching Joel with a crowbar on the night of his murder.

The scenes came out after some proving that Ronnie and Ed did, in fact, not murder Joel.

Is Dee-Dee behind the murder? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dee-Dee flashbacks

In tonight’s episode, Debbie Webster set about arranging a surprise party for Ronnie’s 55th birthday. While the surprise didn’t go to plan, Ronnie received a shock in another form.

He started off his day being sharply questioned by Kit about his whereabouts on the night of Joel’s murder. Ronnie insisted he was home alone the night Joel went missing, while Ed claimed he was at No.3 with Dee-Dee and Michael.

Later, Ronnie explained he last used the satnav when he and Michael helped Joel move out of his flat ages ago, which explains why Joel’s address was there.

At the party Michael revealed they actually drove to Joel’s flat in his car that time, Debbie realises Ronnie lied to her.

Earlier this week, we saw strange flashbacks during which Ronnie realised a crowbar was involved. We saw an unidentifiable figure rummage through a tool shed for the weapon. At first, it appeared to be from Ronnie’s perspective.

However, tonight we learnt through more flashbacks that Ronnie and Ed broke into Joel’s house the night he was murdered. But Joel was not there, having already left in an attempt to flee.

Viewers see Joel in flashbacks (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dee-Dee behind it all?

More intrigue was built when we saw another flashback. There, a concealed figure carried a crowbar near the canal, before almost hitting a car windshield.

Then we saw Dee-Dee had a crowbar and almost smashed Joel’s windscreen with the weapon.

But she stopped. We didn’t see her smash the window and we didn’t see her harm Joel. But at the end of the episode Dee-Dee flashed back to washing blood off her hands and off the crowbar. This is not looking good…

But, while the evidence looks incriminating, considering we know a crowbar was involved in Joel’s murder – is this really confirmation?

Dee-Dee certainly holds a motive, having been betrayed by her fiancé. Plus, she installed a tracker on Joel’s phone, leading her directly to him.

Dee-Dee has plenty of motive (Credit: ITV)

Other suspects

However, this early on in the whodunnit investigation, it does seem unlikely this is the end of the mystery. Other suspects such as Kit, DS Lisa Swain and Betsy could still be on the cards…

In coming we see Lauren and the baby move in with Dee-Dee. But Dee-Dee is struggling to contain her emotions and it’s clear she’s finding it hard to cope.

Kit is still incredibly suspicious of Dee-Dee, but is this as he tries to cover his own tracks?

This latest flashback still doesn’t show how Joel died – so the jury is still out for this one.

Many twists and turns are still due on Coronation street, that’s for certain…

