In Coronation Street, Ronnie Bailey has been at the centre of speculation after he was thrown into the Joel murder investigation.

During last night’s episode (Wednesday, October 16) viewers were treated with a series of flashbacks which gave a clue as to how Joel died.

Police are exploring all leads, but a social media fan thinks they’ve figured it out. They say Dee-Dee is behind the murder and Ronnie will take the fall.

Ronnie will come under fire (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ronnie Bailey comes under fire

Ronnie has been in the spotlight before after he and Ed previously stepped in when they noticed Joel pestering Dee-Dee on the Street. Together they conspired to potentially harm Joel to warn him to stay away.

We discovered that a crowbar is the likely weapon used to kill Joel. And, it seems a likely tool the brothers would have, with their manual labour jobs. Last night, Dee-Dee and Ronnie enjoyed a drink with DS Lisa Swain.

However, they were interrupted by an argumentative Betsy, who stormed into the pub and spotted her mum. There, she shouted at her about Mason, who was earlier taken into questioning after being spotted trying to ditch a crowbar.

When Lisa went after her daughter, Dee-Dee filled Ronnie in on the investigation and revealed a crowbar is now being explored. Ronnie appeared to look guilty and stared off into the distance. Viewers then saw a flashback of someone rummaging through tools to find a crowbar, which they then held up, presumably Ronnie.

Fans think Ronnie will take the blame for Joel’s murder to save Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ronnie covers for Dee-Dee?

While Corrie gave us a clue, one fan thinks it would be too obvious to hold Ronnie as the perpetrator this early on. Instead they think Joel’s ex fiancée Dee-Dee could be behind it all.

One X user wrote: “I thought it was Ronnie… but can’t help but think it was Dee-Dee (or maybe Ed) and Ronnie takes the wrap and leaves…”

There’s further suspicion for Ronnie and Ed coming up this week. Ed and Ronnie are questioned by Kit. Ed’s alibi doesn’t appear to be disputed, while brother Ronnie comes under pressure…

Dee-Dee starts to act weirdly (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee acts out

In a potentially telling investigation, Ronnie was home alone when Joel went missing. Police also then find Joel’s address in his satnav…

He tells police it’s there because he helped Joel move out ages ago.

However, Michael then tells Debbie, who’s hosting a party for Ronnie, that it was actually his car that he and Ronnie used. Debbie notices a lie told by her partner.

But could this be too obvious?

Further suspicion is due to start for Dee-Dee as she starts acting weirdly this week. She comes under harsh scrutiny from Kit. Adding to this, she offers Frankie and Lauren a home at her flat. But she gets overwhelmed when a social worker comes to visit.

Could this be a sign?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!