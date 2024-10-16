Coronation Street: As flashback reveals crowbar truth, did Ronnie kill Joel?

In Coronation Street, Ronnie Bailey has been placed right in the firing line after tonight’s episode (Wednesday, October 16).

The plot thickens after we learn more about the Joel Deering murder investigation in the form of an argumentative Betsy – what’s new?

But with more information about the crowbar supposedly used to kill Joel, could Ronnie be the man behind the murder?

Ronnie could be a suspect in Joel’s murder (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ronnie Bailey’s involvement

Ronnie has been in the spotlight before after he and Ed previously stepped in when they noticed Joel pestering Dee-Dee on the Street. They felt protective over Dee-Dee and conspired to potentially harm Joel to make sure he got the message to leave her alone.

We discovered that a crowbar is the likely weapon used to kill Joel and it seems a likely tool the brothers would have, with their manual labour jobs.

Tonight, Dee-Dee and Ronnie went for a drink in the Rovers. They spotted Lisa Swain, who came to relax over a glass of red wine after a long day.

They joined her before an argumentative Betsy stormed into the pub and spotted her mum. There, she shouted at her about Mason, who was earlier taken into questioning after being spotted trying to ditch a crowbar.

Betsy fought his corner and revealed he had it after his brother tried to entice him into a robbery, which he refused.

Coronation Street: Ronnie looks guilty

Worrying about case privacy, Lisa encouraged them to speak about it elsewhere. Not long after, Betsy stormed out with Lisa following in her wake.

Ronnie and Dee-Dee sat down anyway and Dee-Dee filled her uncle in on the latest news in the investigation.

She revealed that the police believe a crowbar was used in the investigation.

Ronnie appeared to look guilty and stared off into the distance. Viewers then saw a flashback of someone rummaging through tools to find a crowbar, which they then held up, presumably Ronnie.

We couldn’t see who was rummaging, but the scene cut back to Ronnie looking uncomfortable. Dee-Dee asked if he’s alright, and he assured her he was.

While there’s no official confirmation, we wonder whether this could be a tip as to who is responsible.

Plus future episodes could be telling of Ronnie’s potential involvement.

Ed and Ronnie wanted to protect Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

The investigation

Coming up, Ed and Ronnie are questioned by Kit. Ed’s alibi doesn’t appear to be disputed, while brother Ronnie comes under pressure…

In a potentially telling investigation, Ronnie was home alone when Joel went missing. Police also then find Joel’s address in his satnav…

He tells police it’s there because he helped Joel move out ages ago.

However, Michael then tells Debbie, who’s hosting a party for Ronnie, that it was actually his car that he and Ronnie used.

Debbie notices a lie told by her partner.

Could Ronnie be behind this? Perhaps involved with Ed? Or are they hiding something else?

