Coronation Street: Paul’s death should’ve been a standalone episode, fans complain

Grieving fans of Coronation Street have shared their thoughts on Paul’s death in last night’s episode of the soap – with many insisting that it should have been a standalone episode.

Paul’s death came after months of his failing health, finally succumbing to his MND while surrounded by his family… well, most of them. In a cruel twist of fate, Billy was absent, having lost his phone the night before.

Paul dies as Billy is missing

Stranded miles from the hospital, Billy raced to his husband’s side but was too late… not even getting to say goodbye as Paul died. It was a tragic end, and one which left viewers feeling desolate for Billy and Paul.

But, as the episode aired, one criticism prevailed. Should Paul’s death have stood alone, in a special episode devoted to his passing?

Coronation Street fans disappointed in lack of focus on Paul’s death

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. And many were dismayed that, as Paul died, the rest of the episode carried on as normal.

“Feel like tonight’s episode should have been all about Paul, not Leanne or Cassie. touching and devastating scenes, but it still should have only focused on Paul, like when Sinead passed away,” wrote one fan.

“I would have preferred an episode focused on Just Paul’s death and his family saying goodbye – the stuff surrounding it tonight was poor aswell compared to last weeks which didn’t help,” said another.

“As much as i appreciate the outstanding acting tonight i feel Paul and Billy deserved the whole episode to themselves,” agreed a third.

“The last 30 minutes of #Corrie should of been all about Paul and his family ❤️ xx and not about Leanne, Ken, Swain and stupid other people,” another voice agreed.

Did the presence of other storylines detract from Paul’s sad passing?

