Coronation Street: Kit and Shona to have affair, a new fan theory predicts

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Kit Green and Shona Platt are about to rock the cobbles with a steamy affair. This comes amid Shona’s marriage to husband David, after he lied to her about visiting Clayton in prison.

Their marriage has come under strain after her son attempted to make contact again. These calls and messages were all intercepted by a duplicitous David, who visited Clayton to tell him that his mum wanted nothing to do with him.

David hasn’t been honest with Shona (Credit: ITV)

Platt marriage in trouble as David betrays Shona

David was left guilt-ridden when he later learned that Clayton had attempted to take his own life. He then lied after Shona discovered Clayton’s e-mails – telling her she must have forgotten due to her brain injury.

Last night’s episode (Monday, December 2) saw David continue to feed Shona lies as they visited the prison together. Shona learned that Clayton previously issued two visiting orders and that someone had been to see him. David managed to keep Shona in the dark, but she clearly suspects something.

Will she learn the truth about David and Clayton?

Kit’s been making a move on Daisy, but is Shona next? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Kit and Shona affair

David and Shona’s marital discord has led some viewers to speculate whether an affair storyline might be on the cards. And, with Shona’s frustration with David to explode as she learns the truth, many feel it’s just a matter of time.

With upcoming Coronation Street spoilers revealing that Shona will sneak off to meet a mystery man in a hotel, speculation is rife. Who might a vengeful Shona fall into bed with? Many think it might be Kit’s time to shine.

“Kit and Shona sleeping together actually makes a lot of sense for the future of the Lauren storyline BECAUSE if David finds out, Platts v Kit war incoming. Circle back to the planted hair, they’ll expose him for tampering with evidence, somehow she’ll get away with it,” predicted one fan.

“I reckon Shona is sleeping with Kit,” said another, who suspected that an affair might have already begun for the pair.

“Streets are predicting a Shona and Kit affair,” a third said, sagely.

“Shona with Adam or Kit?” another wondered.

Are Kit and Shona destined for an affair as her marriage to David collapses?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

