As Coronation Street fans question age of Clayton Hibbs as he returns to soap – here’s how old Shona was when she gave birth to him.

David visited Kylie Platt’s killer Clayton in prison last night (Monday, November 11), behind Shona’s back.

But, how old is Clayton Hibbs? And, what is the age difference between him and his mum, Shona?

Clayton is currently in prison (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Clayton Hibbs is back

Recently on the cobbles, David removed all traces of Clayton contacting Shona. He hid letters from his prison and also deleted emails too.

Yesterday, he decided to visit Clayton to see what he wanted. It brought back so many bad memories of Kylie’s death to the surface.

After his meeting with Clayton, David went home and failed to tell Shona about it. Nick had encouraged David to be honest with her though, as at the end of the day, Clayton is her son.

David was taken aback though when Shona suggested trying for a baby, agreeing and continuing to keep the Clayton news a secret from her.

Fans were stunned by how old Clayton looked (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled over Clayton age

Corrie fans haven’t seen Clayton for four years and couldn’t believe how much he’s changed in that timeframe. They think he looks older than Shona, baffled as to how he could be her son.

One Coronation Street fan stated: “Clayton looks older than Shona.”

Another person shared: “One moment, Clayton’s aged more than Shona. Must be the prison water.”

A third viewer added: “Corrie casting Clayton looking older than his mam.”

A final person finished: “Clayton looks older than Shona! Epic fail by the casting team there.”

Shona had Clayton young (Credit: ITV)

Here’s how old Clayton Hibbs and Shona are

Shona was born in 1987. Clayton was born in 2001. This means that Shona had Clayton when she was just thirteen years old.

Now, Shona is 37 years old, whilst her son Clayton is 23 years old.

