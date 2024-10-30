In Coronation Street, Clayton Hibbs is making his grand return – and David Platt will be in for a right shock to see his ex-wife’s killer once again.

The soap villain has not been seen for four years after he was locked up for stabbing David’s wife, Kylie.

David’s current partner, Shona, is the mother of the murderer. He was originally in the show between 2016 and 2020 but has not been on screen since she visited him in prison.

Clayton was last seen on the soap four years ago (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street: Clayton Hibbs’ past

David is currently going through a tough time. With Gail Platt falling ill with a heart attack – and her exit from the Cobbles after 50 years.

He is struggling to find somewhere to live after Gail revealed plans to sell the house. She hopes to cover the loan she took out to get Bethany home from Turkey after her botched liposuction surgery.

But things will get a lot worse when he is confronted by Clayton, who is sure to bring up some bad memories.

A source close to the actor, Callum Harrison, spoke to The Sun about the star’s return: “Callum has already filmed his scenes – they managed to keep everything under wraps because Clayton is still in prison.

“It’ll be a horrible shock for David when Clayton makes his return – bringing up all the memories of Kylie’s death.”

He stabbed Kylie to death in a dramatic showdown on the Street when she tried to stop him escaping after he attacked her friend. Clayton was sent down after a tense court trial, and even tried to escape when he was allowed out to attend his dad’s funeral.

Clayton killed Kylie (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street: Clayton back to stay?

The actor has recently followed a whole host of Corrie actors, suggesting he’s getting back and comfortable with the cast. His return could be more permanent.

These include the likes of Cait Fitton (Lauren Bolton) and Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow).

Will Clayton be back begging for forgiveness? Or is he back for vengeance? Either way, fans are excited to see what’s in store!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

